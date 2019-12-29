You's Penn Badgley lets slip news about Season three

Fans of Netflix serial killer series You are already reeling from season two.

The show began its second run on Boxing Day, and viewers are bingeing it.

And now star Penn Badgley has revealed that a third series is on the way after he accidentally let the news slip during an interview.

Christmas is over. Hello, Love. It's You. pic.twitter.com/9IqZhWPCgu — Netflix UK & Ireland (@NetflixUK) December 26, 2019

Penn, 33, plays serial killer Joe Goldberg in the series.

And, in the second season, he moves to LA and looks to be moving in on yet another new target in the final scenes.

Now Penn has revealed there will be a third series... even though he wasn't supposed to mention it.

The Mirror reports that Penn appeared on US talk show Entertainment Tonight when he made the mistake.

Speaking about another character in series two, he said: "She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person.

"She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season - oh, God!"

He immediately realised his mistake, with the interviewer asking a quick follow-up question to find out more.

"I literally know nothing about the third season," he backtracked.

#YouNetflix season 2 was .......... a masterpiece. Every moment was just pic.twitter.com/94oy1EFWCj — feliz gaby-dad💫 (@gabyyyval) December 27, 2019

You Season 2 is more twisted. Pure Bliss. Please date with me Joe. #YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/lzyUZD8ymK — vaidehi 🌸 (@VaidehiSpeaks) December 28, 2019

Last 5 minutes of the last episode joe: see you soon neighbour

me:#YouNetflix pic.twitter.com/v37EoIGciB — ell (@elley613) December 28, 2019

After watching series two, fans took to Twitter to share their feelings.

One called it a 'masterpiece'.

Another said: "Season two is more twisted. Pure bliss."

