You's Penn Badgley lets slip news about Season three

Fans of Netflix serial killer series You are already reeling from season two.
The show began its second run on Boxing Day, and viewers are bingeing it.
And now star Penn Badgley has revealed that a third series is on the way after he accidentally let the news slip during an interview.
Penn, 33, plays serial killer Joe Goldberg in the series.
And, in the second season, he moves to LA and looks to be moving in on yet another new target in the final scenes.
Now Penn has revealed there will be a third series... even though he wasn't supposed to mention it.The Mirror reports that Penn appeared on US talk show Entertainment Tonight when he made the mistake.
Speaking about another character in series two, he said: "She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of person.
"She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of predator. She doesn’t appear to be the same kind of… you know, dare I say, in the third season - oh, God!"
He immediately realised his mistake, with the interviewer asking a quick follow-up question to find out more.
"I literally know nothing about the third season," he backtracked.
After watching series two, fans took to Twitter to share their feelings.
One called it a 'masterpiece'.
Another said: "Season two is more twisted. Pure bliss."
