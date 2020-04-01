Family of Britain's youngest coronavirus victim urge: 'Stay at home to protect NHS and save lives'

The devastated family of Britain's youngest coronavirus victim Ismail Abdulwahab, 13, have paid tribute to the 'loving son' and 'gentle and kind schoolboy', urging Brits to 'stay and home to protect the NHS and save lives'.

The devastated family of Britain's youngest cornonavirus victim, 13, have paid tribute to their son and urged people to follow guideline (Credit: Pexels.com)

The schoolboy from Brixton, London, tragically died alone in isolation at Kings College Hospital on Monday, March 30, after being admitted with breathing difficulties and testing positive for COVID-19.

His bereft parents and six siblings issued a statement through GoFundMe.

It said: "We are heartbroken as a family due to the devastation caused by the coronavirus as it becomes too real for us as a family and community.

Ismail was a loving son, brother, nephew to our family and a friend to many people who knew him. His smile was heart-warming and he was always gentle and kind.

They continued: "We also wanted to re-iterate the need for people to listen to government guidance.

"Covid-19 is a virus that is attacking all members of our society, not just older people or those with pre-existing conditions.

"So please do everything you can to ensure that we adhere to social distancing; that people stay at home as much as they possibly can, to protect the NHS and save lives.

"As a family, we have decided not to release Ismail's picture at this juncture as we are concerned where it may end up and how this will impact us upon seeing it," they added.

"We as a family are still trying to come to terms with the sudden death of Ismail. He leaves behind six siblings who are completely devastated and this has been made more difficult not being able to be with Ismail while he was in the hospital."

The coronavirus death toll hit 563-a-day in the UK today, April 1, with a total of 2,352 now sadly dying after contracting the disease.

It is the highest day-on-day rise since the outbreak started.

New figures are announced every day, as the country gets to grips with a near-lockdown situation in order to reduce the spread of the virus. The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK is 29,474.

