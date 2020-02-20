After his dreamy CBeebies Bedtime Stories, you can now hire 'Tom Hardy' to teach your child to read

When hunky actor Tom Hardy appeared on CBeebies' Bedtime Stories, it wasn't just the kids who were tuning in to watch.

The Hollywood superstar also had mums up and down the country glued to their screens.

But while the kids were enjoying Tom's reading skills, their mums were more than likely swooning at the scorching hot star.

Tom went down a storm on CBeebies' Bedtime Stories (Credit: BBC)

Now, news reaches us that you can hire your very own Tom Hardy to come into your home and teach your child to read.

Well… kind of!

Private tutor brand Exam Papers Plus has launched a new Book Buddy service, where you can hire a Tom Hardy lookalike to come to your school or home to teach your child to read.

The new service aims to encourage more reading within schools and get parents to pick up a book and take part in story-time.

We most certainly would if Tom Hardy was involved.

The lookalike – who is named Dave – is available throughout March, but slots are booking up fast.

Tom Hardy lookalike Dave will come to your home or your child's school to teach them to read (Credit: Exam Papers Plus)

For £100, he will travel to your child's school – which can be anywhere in the UK – and read to them for an hour.

If you want a one-on-one with Tom/Dave and your child at your home, that'll set you back £80 an hour.

He'll be happiest reading superhero adventure stories, but other genres are available.

Dave is also happy to dress up as some of Tom's most famous characters, including supervillain Bane.

Your child can also learn popular English slang during the session, should you so wish.

A rep said: "We believe that creativity and inspiration can sometimes be lacking in the private tuition experience. We have received an influx of requests for lookalike tutors – from Harry Potter to Tom Hardy – to make learning fun again."

They added that they have already seen "huge demand" for the Tom Hardy reading service.

The Tom Hardy reading service comes after fans went wild for his kids' TV appearance (Credit: BBC)

"Tom Hardy reading a bedtime story. Thank you!" said one fan of the heart-throb actor.

Another added: "Tom Hardy can read me a bedtime story any time."

