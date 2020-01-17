Yes Minister and Heartbeat star Derek Fowlds dies at the age of 82

Actor Derek Fowlds has tragically died at the age of 82, his family has confirmed.

The star of Yes Minister and Heartbeat had a long and distinguished career spanning more than 50 decades.

Derek Fowlds talked about his career in a 2018 documentary (Credit: YouTube)

The London-born actor played Principal Private Secretary Bernard Woolley in Yes Minister and Yes, Prime Minister and Oscar Blaketon in Heartbeat.

Before that, he found fame as Mr Derek on The Basil Brush Show.

He most recently starred as Frank Patterson in Doctors in 2017.

The actor died at Royal United Hospitals in Bath in the early hours of Friday morning after suffering from pneumonia that led to heart failure caused by sepsis.

He was surrounded by his family when he died and is survived by sons Jamie and Jeremy.

Helen Bennett, his personal assistant and friend of many years, told the PA news agency: "He was the most beloved man to everybody who ever met him, he never had a bad word to say about anybody and he was so well respected, adored by everyone.

"You couldn’t have met a nicer person ever, he was just a wonderful man and I will miss him terribly."

He released his autobiography A Part Worth Playing in 2015.

RIP Derek.