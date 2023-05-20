X Factor star Levi Davis’ Instagram ‘activated’ months after disappearance

Missing X Factor star Levi Davis’ Instagram account has been ‘active’ months after he disappeared, a friend has claimed.

It has been feared that the former rugby player had drowned in a port near Barcelona. He was reported missing in November 2022.

The 24-year-old was last spotted in an Irish bar in the city in October.

His friend Chantelle Small has spoken out after noticing his Instagram account appeared to be online.

Levi was reported missing in November (Credit: Splash News)

Levi Davis’ Instagram

The 35-year-old told Sun Online: “I kept going online on his Instagram and it kept showing ‘activated yesterday’ or ‘activated today’.

“I suggested to his family to work out who has access to it as well because it gives you false hope.”

Chantelle added that it raised questions over whether someone else had access to his account, saying she hoped it could help to find him.

She added: “Now and then I message him to see if my text would send and say ‘hope you’re okay you’re safe’. You got to still have a bit of hope. You got to try and think that maybe he’s hiding, that’s the only possible way to think about it.”

Levi was known to TV viewers for taking part in 2019’s The X Factor: Celebrity. He also starred in E4’s Celebs Go Dating in 2020.

Levi Davis disappearance

Detectives have previously revealed their theory on Levi’s sudden disappearance. They think he somehow ended up in the water after visiting The Old Irish Pub and Hard Rock Cafe on October 29.

The Irish bar where Levi was last seen (Credit: Splash News)

Four crew members of a cruise liner reported they saw a man in distress. They also claimed the man shouted for help several times in English.

It’s thought a life jacket was thrown from the ship, and emergency sea and air rescue services were also launched. Those searches were later suspended as a body was not located.

Levi’s passport was found 20 days after he vanished. His mobile phone signal was last detected near the port within hours of the sighting in the water. It was picked up near the main Sants rail station, suggesting he may have headed there after leaving La Rambla street.

