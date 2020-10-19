X Factor star Honey G reveals how she dropped four dress sizes after wowing fans with weight loss

Former X Factor star Honey G has opened up on her incredible weight loss journey after shedding two stone.

The 39-year-old rapper, who appeared on the ITV show back in 2016, dropped four dress sizes during lockdown thanks to an intense exercise regime.

Now, the star is finally feeling confident to date again.

What did Honey G say about her weight loss?

Honey G, whose real name is Anna Gilford, kickstarted her weight loss by taking part in triathlons.

She told the Daily Star: “The weight loss has definitely given me the confidence to put myself out there.

“I’ve always had a bit of a complex about my weight and now I can shop in the likes of Topshop and Miss Selfridge.

“I used to be Size 16 to 18 but I recently bought a pair of size 12 trousers which feels so good.”

Honey G has stunned fans with her incredible weight loss journey (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The performer hopes her recent weight loss will also work wonders for her dating life.

She added: “The weight loss is making me feel better about myself and it’s nice to wear something more revealing and sexy and know I can strut my thing.

“I have been dating during lockdown but I’ve not quite found what I’m looking for at the moment.”

Honey G’s shrinking figure certainly hasn’t went unnoticed by fans.

The former X Factor star has dropped four dress sizes (Credit: ITV)

Commenting on a recent snap, one wrote: “You look amazing, well done.”

A second said: “Smashing it!!! Well done again.”

How did Honey G lose weight?

Honey G has taken up all three triathlon sports – running, swimming and cycling – separately over the past year.

She began with running and would rack up 10km several times a week during lockdown.

Speaking about her first competitive event, Honey G told British Triathlon: “I panicked a bit in the water and thought I’d struggle to get round at one point but made it through and was soon thirsty for more open water swimming.

“I’m now swimming in the lake twice-a-week as well as the work I do in the gym and have just completed the second ‘Non-Sweet Caroline Aquathon’ and signed up to a triathlon later in the year.”

The rapper first appeared on the X Factor in 2016, and eventually finished the series in fifth place.

Honey G was later signed by Simon Cowell’s record label Syco, however her solo music career never took off.

