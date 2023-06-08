Mitchell Hallaway on the XFactor
Mother of nine-month-old baby who X Factor star is accused of murdering breaks silence in heartbreaking statement

The alleged murder took place in 2018

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Former X-Factor star Michell Callaway has been charged with the murder of a nine-month-old baby.

Now, the mother of the baby has broken her silence with a heartbreaking statement.

Mitchell was on the X-Factor in 2011 (Credit: Seven Network / YouTube)

X-Factor star Mitchell Callaway charged with murder

Former X-Factor contestant Mitchell Callaway has been charged with the murder of a nine-month-old baby.

Mitchell is known for appearing on the Australian version of the X-Factor back in 2011. He finished in seventh place.

Callaway was arrested this morning at a home in Bowraville, New South Wales, Australia. He was then taken to Macksville Police Station, where he was charged with murder.

Hallaway’s arrest marks the end of a five-year investigation since the infant died in Binnaway back in July 2018.

Callaway was arrested today (Credit: Seven Network / YouTube)

Hallaway charged with murder of nine-month-old baby

On July 23, 2018, emergency services were called to the Binnaway home following reports that the nine-month-old infant was unresponsive.

The little girl was then rushed to hospital. However, she then sadly died some hours later despite the best efforts of paramedics and staff.

After getting new information, investigators executed a search warrant at the Binnaway home on May 31. After further inquiries, Callaway was arrested and charged with murder. He has been refused bail and is set to appear in court.

Callaway is set to face court (Credit: Seven Network / YouTube)

Mum of baby issues statement amid X-Factor star Mitchell Callaway arrest

The mother of the nine-month-old baby has now spoken out following Callaway’s arrest. She described his charging as the “best news ever”. However, she confessed that there is a “long road ahead”.

“She has been the reason I have continued to fight, live, and have made it this far,” the mother said in a statement.

“Not a day goes by that I do not miss you and wish you were here. This doesn’t bring you back but it does bring you some peace and the justice you deserve. Forever my little girl.

“Mummy loves you,” she then added.

Mitchell Callaway arrested in Bowraville over the death of a baby in Binnaway | 7NEWS

