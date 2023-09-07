Honey G wearing a cap and sun glasses at her X Factor audition
X Factor icon Honey G looks unrecognisable following inspirational weight loss

She has swapped rapping for repping at the gym

By Entertainment Daily

Former X Factor star Honey G has taken to social media to show off her new look.

The rapper – whose real name is Anna Georgette Gilford – was thrust into the spotlight when she entered the talent contest in 2016.

She was mentored by Sharon Osbourne and made it to fifth place.

Honey G singing on X Factor wearing sun glasses and a gold jacket
Honey G has been on a health kick since lockdown (Credit: YouTube)

Honey G’s iconic look

Her rapping and iconic outfits saw her often talked about online by fans.

Honey G typically wore a flat cap, sunglasses and often a bulky chain around her neck when she performed.

Now, in a new photo, the star has her wavy hair down as she shows off her slender frame, and although still wearing sunglasses, she looked radiant.

The star has been on a health kick for a few years now.

Honey G with her hair down and sun glasses on smiling
Honey G showed off her new look on her Instagram Stories (Credit: Instagram/@official_honey_g)

Her weight loss transformation

Honey G revealed that she dropped four dress sizes during lockdown thanks to an intense exercise regime. She told The Sun that she lost two stone in 2021.

It appears now she has swapped her famous tracksuits and dead straight hair for a more natural look, and fans love it.

Her new look has given her more “body confidence” and is down to a mixture of strength and high-resistance training.

In a Daily Star interview, she revealed that her transformation meant that fans struggled to recognise her.

She said: “I had a personal trainer for a year and a half, almost two years and we worked a lot on strength training and I started to see, coupled with all the running I was doing, I started to see my body change.

“That’s why not a lot of people recognise me in the street anymore, it says online I’m unrecognisable which is true.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Honey G (@official_honey_g)

Honey G’s time on X-Fact

Honey G was 35 when she auditioned for the show. She auditioned with Missy Elliott’s Work It and instantly won Sharon over.

Other judges Simon Cowell, Louis Walsh, and Nicole Scherzinger, had contrasting views.

Although progressing far in the show, she was beaten by boyband 5 After Midnight in an elimination battle. Matt Terry emerged victorious that year, beating Saara Aalto and the boyband.

Read more: X Factor’s Wagner claims he was mistakenly targeted by Russia and ‘feared assassination’

YouTube video player

