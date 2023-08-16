World Cup love triangle under the spotlight as Aussie player dating Lionesses’ star’s ex

World Cup star Rachel Daly was among England‘s players that today ensured a first-ever appearance for the Lionesses in the tournament’s final.

The Lionesses saw off the heavily-fancied World Cup 2023 hosts Australia with a decisive 3-1 win on Wednesday (August 16) morning.

Rachel, 31, put away a goal in the earlier stages of the tournament this month as she sealed a 6-1 rout of China. However, the Aston Villa player didn’t get on the scoresheet against the Aussies.

But tabloid reports did share claims about her life away from the pitch – suggesting a ‘love triangle’ existed with one of her rivals from Down Under.

That’s because, according to reports, Rachel dated US footballer Kristie Mewis from 2017. At the time, both Rachel and Kristie played for American team Houston Dash. They are said to have seen each other for two years before splitting in 2019.

Kristie now dates Aussie forward Sam Kerr, 29. They are believed to have been a couple since 2021. Both Sam and Kristie have shared loved-up snaps of themselves on Instagram during their time together.

And in multiple selfies uploaded showing the pair embracing – and Sam pecking Kristie on the cheek – they have declared their deep affection for one another.

Kristie commented on one upload of Sam’s of them both: “My love.” And Sam also made use of a red heart emoji when remarking on Kristie’s photos.

On ‘being in a long-distance relationship’

According to reports, Sam and Kristie spoke online for almost four months during COVID lockdowns before spending two weeks in quarantine together.

They were photographed together after the US team beat Australia in the semi-finals of the 2021 Olympics. And their on-pitch embrace drew attention as Sam’s relationship status was allegedly not clear.

However, two years on, they share details of their romance with their social media fans.

“We’re not private people. I like sharing my story. I like sharing who I am outside of football. Football is 5% of my life,” Sam told Gaffer earlier this year.

She continued: “We set little milestones and we make time during the week where we’ll watch the same show and FaceTime or have dinner together or something. But it’s tough.

I think the thing that keeps us going is that we can see an end point.

“I think the thing that keeps us going is that we can see an end point. We both just want each other to do so well in our careers. I don’t think you could be in a long-distance relationship with someone who didn’t get the sport.”

Rachel, meanwhile, is loved up with Manchester United’s Millie Turner. They’ve been together since July 2021.

