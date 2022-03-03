World Book Day 2022: Amanda Holden’s raunchy outfit under fire

World Book Day 2022 posts flooded Instagram, Twitter and ITV today, with the Loose Women airing a discussion on the celebration.

The initiative is a charity funded by publishers and booksellers. And its mission is to give every child and young person a book of their own.

To get into the swing of things, kids are encouraged to dress up as their favourite character from a book.

Adults sometimes join in the fun too, and it’s this that got some Loose Women viewers’ backs up.

Amanda Holden did a quick change once she got to work (Credit: Splash News)

What did Loose Women fans say about World Book Day 2022?

Host Kaye Adams chaired the World Book Day debate.

It started with pictures of celebs’ kids flashing up on screen dressed as their favourite character from a book.

Alongside the kids, a picture of Amanda Holden in her Three Musketeers outfit was also shown.

A tad on the raunchy side, the ladies could be heard to sign a unified: “Oooh!” at Amanda’s picture.

“Whip crack-a-way,” quipped Kaye.

And it’s a sentiment the viewers at home seemed to agree with.

How did viewers react?

Some accused Amanda of “attention-seeking” behaviour.

Not like Amanda Holden to try and hog the limelight by dressing up on World Book Day for children.

“Wanna read a book? Amanda Holden: ‘No I want to dress up like a scrubber,'” said one.

“Not like Amanda Holden to try and hog the limelight by dressing up on World Book Day for children,” slated another.

“Amanda Holden wouldn’t miss an opportunity to seek attention would she?” declared a third.

Amanda on World Book Day 2022 with Heart FM pals Jamie and Ashley (Credit: Instagram)

What did Amanda Holden post on Instagram?

Over on Instagram, some of Amanda’s followers were getting a little fruity.

She shared a video of herself transforming into her character.

On her Instagram Stories she also posted pictures of her Heart FM colleagues Ashley Roberts and Jamie Theakston dressed as the other two musketeers.

One fan declared: “If I get my weapon out you will know about it.”

Another addd: “Aw man, I would swash your buckle.”

A third concluded: “Expert sword handler.”

We can’t help but think the comments Amanda received were not exactly in keeping with the whole ethos behind World Book Day…!

