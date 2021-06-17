In latest news about working from home, it could be the “new normal” after ministers were said to be drawing up plans for flexible working hours to continue after the coronavirus restrictions are lifted.

During the past year, the government has instructed those who can work at home to do so.

But now a leaked report claims that the working from home revolution will continue.

Could working from home be the new normal? (Credit: Pexels)

What did the leaked report say about working from home?

The Daily Mail reports that the proposals would change the law to make it impossible for employers to force staff into the workplace, unless they can prove it is essential.

Meanwhile, a source added: “We are looking at introducing a default right to flexible working.

“That would cover things like reasonable requests by parents to start late so they can drop their kids at childcare.

“But in the case of office workers in particular it would also cover working from home – that would be the default right unless the employer could show good reason why someone should not.”

These new “default” rights for workers include bosses providing good reasons for returning back to the office.

Mr Gove said that there may be changes to the way we live (Credit: Malcolm Park/Cover Images)

“Changes to the way that we live”

Government minister Michael Gove appeared to tease the new approach yesterday (Wednesday June 16).

He appeared on BBC Radio 4’s Today programme and said: “Now, I suspect – and I’m not advocating this, I’m just thinking of the future – it may be the case that we may see different workplaces allowing people to work from home at certain points as well as coming into the office.

“I think there may be changes to the way that we live.”

Currently, all coronavirus restrictions are set to be lifted on July 19.

However, there is resistance and criticism of the plan by some who fear it will turn towns into “zombie towns”.

Could working full time in an office be a thing of the past? (Credit: Pexels)

What did Boris Johnson say earlier this week?

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Boris Johnson held a press conference to update the nation on the latest coronavirus news.

He said the easing of restrictions would be delayed until July 19.

Social distancing rules will still remain in place, he said, as well as mask wearing in some indoor spaces.

Working from home is also required.