Woman with dementia aged 95 ‘fighting for life after being tasered by police in her care home’

A 95-year-old woman suffering with dementia is reportedly receiving end-of-life care after being tasered by police.

Great-grandmother Clare Nowland was shot with the device at Yallambee Lodge near Cooma in Australia.

The incident at the New South Wales care home is said to have occurred at 4am on Wednesday (May 17). The blast from the taser reportedly caused the 5ft 2in tall Mrs Nowland to fall and hit her head.

Mrs Nowland fell and hit her head after being tasered by police (Credit: ABC News Australia YouTube)

95-year-old woman tasered – latest news

According to a police account, Mrs Nowland was alone in a treatment room with a steak knife. It is suggested she obtained the knife earlier from a kitchen.

It is claimed Mrs Nowland approached officers “at a slow pace” with a walking frame before she was tasered. Additionally, according to MailOnline, the taser was fired by a senior constable with 12 years of experience.

Reports also suggest officers struggled to disarm Mrs Nowland before taking out their tasers and firing at her back and chest.

According to NSW Police guidelines, an officer can use a stun gun when violent resistance is occurring or is imminent or when an officer is in danger of being overpowered.

‘Her family is just incredulous’

Daily Mail Australia today (Friday May 19) reports a community advocate indicates Mrs Nowland is now receiving end-of-life care in hospital.

Andrew Thaler reportedly told the news outlet that Mrs Nowland’s family is gathered around her.

“Her family is just incredulous,” he added.

It is also claimed Mrs Nowland had “two holes in her chest” from the prongs of the taser. However, police reportedly insist the taser was discharged only once.

Assistant Police Commissioner Peter Cotter speaks during Friday’s press conference (Credit: ABC News Australia YouTube)

‘She had a knife’

Assistant Police Commissioner Peter Cotter told reporters today (Friday May 19) that Mrs Nowland was asked to drop the knife.

He said: “She was approaching police but it is fair to say at a slow pace. She had a walking frame. But she had a knife.”

The knife in question was a steak knife.

Mr Cotter continued: “She did have a knife in her hand and it is fair to say she was armed by that knife. The knife in question was a steak knife. Negotiations commenced with Clare to essentially drop the knife. For whatever reason, Clare did not do that.”

He also insisted it is “not in the public interest” to release bodycam footage of the incident.

