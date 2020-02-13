Woman helps to raise thousands for charity after heartbreaking post about the death of a 21 year old goes viral

A woman has helped to raise thousands of pounds following a heartbreaking discovery she made when she started a new role recently.

Posting to Twitter, Hari Miller revealed that she had "inherited a set of drawers" when she started her job.

However, she said it took a while to get the keys and, when she managed to unlock it, she found items belonging to the person who previously held the job.

She posted: "When I opened it the stuff from the previous person was still inside it. Shuffling through I stumbled across the order of service for a 21-year-old girl, Amelia."

I inherited a desk and drawers in my new job but didn’t have the key until today. When I opened it the stuff from the previous person was still inside it. Shuffling through I stumbled across the order of service for a 21yo girl, Amelia. pic.twitter.com/VupNvkK1uj — H (@hari_miller) January 17, 2020

Hari contined: "Reading it I learned she had a rare form of epilepsy that’s resistant to drugs. Those people are much more prone to sudden death during an episode. Sadly that happened to Amelia."

She added: "I’m feeling quite tender at the moment so it hit me right in the guts and I had a cry in the loo."

Hari said that Amelia's parents had set up a JustGiving page in her memory and mentioned it in the footnote at the end of the order of service.

She added: "So I made a donation and wrote a little note explaining this little story. And the next day I woke up to a lovely email from her mum and dad."

A few of you have asked and Amelia’s mum is very happy for me to share the link:https://t.co/a77qusVHIz — H (@hari_miller) January 17, 2020

Hari went onto explain that Amelia's parents told her that their daughter had donated her brain to epilepsy research and that 600 people had attended her funeral.

She added: "Donate your organs. Be brave and be kind to each other."

The story tugged at many people's heartstrings, with exposure from Hari's tweet boosting the JustGiving donations to almost £125,000.

One said: "Just when I think I should leave Twitter, I end up bawling my eyes out at this overwhelming thread. Why can’t humanity always be like this?"

This is when social media shines. Great story. — KB 🇬🇧 (@Karl28498889) January 17, 2020

Another added: "This has made me well up. You’re right. Be brave! Makes all the shallow and petty stuff we angst about a complete waste of our precious time."

"This has made a world-weary old man of 63 weep a bit," said another.

You can donate to Amelia's JustGiving page here.

