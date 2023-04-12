Woman missing in Wales and her dog
Woman missing in Wales: Police launch urgent search as Ausra Plungiene vanishes on dog walk

She was last seen in Snowdonia on Tuesday

By Nancy Brown

A woman has gone missing in Wales while out walking her dog, promoting an urgent police search.

Ausra Plungiene, who is 56 years old, has not been seen since taking her dog out on Tuesday (April 11) in Snowdonia, north-west Wales.

Concerns for her safety were raised after she didn’t return home, with a search now underway.

A woman missing in Wales wearing a red coat
Ausra Plungiene didn’t return to her home after going walking in Snowdonia with her dog on Tuesday (Credit: North Wales Police)

Woman missing in Wales: Police hunt for Ausra Plungiene

Police have asked locals to remain vigilant and contact North Wales Police with any information as to Ms Plungiene’s whereabouts.

Earlier today, it was reported that the coastguard rescue helicopter was spotted above Eryri – the largest national park in Wales – sweeping the area.

Ms Plungiene went walking with her dog on Tuesday, with police now issuing pictures of the missing woman and her dog – who is also missing – as concerns for her safety grow.

A spokesperson for North Wales Police said: “Concerns for Ausra Plungiene, 56 yrs, who went walking with her dog in Snowdonia, 11th April and is now missing. Any sightings/information please ring NWP on 101 quoting incident no A052734.”

A black dog who is missing in Wales
The woman’s dog is also missing, with police sharing a picture earlier today (Credit: North Wales Police)

‘Praying she is found safe and well’

Supporters have flooded North Wales Police’s Twitter post with messages. And many are “praying” she is found “safe and well” soon.

God I hope you find her quickly.

One said: “Omg Ausra praying you are found safe and well.” Another added: “God I hope you find her quickly.” Meanwhile, a third commented: “Praying she’s found safe and well.”

No further information is available at this stage.

