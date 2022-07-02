Sue Barker is reportedly ‘ill with laryngitis’ just days before what could be the broadcasting legend’s final ever Wimbledon.

It was announced in June that former tennis pro Sue, 66, will step away Wimbledon coverage after this tournament.

Sue joined the BBC as a tennis pundit in 1993, moving from Sky. And she has subsequently anchored coverage of Wimbledon for nearly 30 years.

Devon-born star Sue won 15 WTA Tour singles titles during her playing career. Other achievements include a Grand Slam singles title at the 1976 French Open.

She reached a career-high singles ranking of World No. 3 and also reached the semi-finals of Wimbledon in 1977.

Sue Barker readies herself during a tennis match at Wimbledon in 1997 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Sue Barker ‘ill’ – will she be at Wimbledon?

There are fears Sue’s final ever Wimbledon may end prematurely following reports she has an inflamed larynx.

She has been expected to be involved throughout the tournament the men’s final on Sunday July 10.

However, she is said to have told the Daily Mail: “I’ve got laryngitis so I’m trying to save my voice [for broadcast].”

ED! has approached a representative for Sue for comment.

However, the Beeb is backing Sue to be in good health for the Wimbledon finale.

A BBC spokesperson told the Mail: “There are no plans for Sue to take a break and she’s poised for the Centre Court celebration [of its centenary] on Sunday.”

Sue Barker interviews finalist Venus Williams in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Where is Sue today?

Fans were concerned on Day One of Wimbledon 2022 when Sue did not appear until later on in the day.

Some were worried the ex A Question of Sport host may have already hung up her microphone.

John McEnroe isn’t ready for Sue’s journey to end 😭#BBCTennis pic.twitter.com/Busl8HYAbL — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) June 27, 2022

“Where’s Sue Barker!? Missing her already #Wimbledon2022 #BBCTennis,” tweeted one fan.

Another agreed: “@Wimbledon missing Sue Barker.”

But US pundit John McEnroe may have been the most disappointed person courtside.

Joking with a laughing Sue, he told her: “I’ve heard some very, very disturbing news. Is it possibly true that this is your last Wimbledon?

“You cannot be serious! Are you kidding me? You’re an icon here!”

