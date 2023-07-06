One child dies after car crash at school in Wimbledon which injured several people

A child has died after a car crashed into a school in Wimbledon, London, earlier today (Thursday, July 6).

The crash – which took place at 10am this morning – also left several people injured.

The crash took place in Wimbledon (Credit: Sky News)

Child dies after Wimbledon crash

Earlier today, a car crashed into a primary school building in Wimbledon, south-west London. The car, a gold-coloured Land Rover, collided with The Study Preparatory School at around 10am this morning.

The school is for girls between the ages of four and 11. Six children and two adults were injured by the crash. One has died.

TV ariel footage showed that the car had crossed a grassed area in the school grounds where it’s understood a picnic may have been taking place.

Tragedy after Wimbledon car crash

Earlier this afternoon, the Met Police announced that sadly, one child had been killed in the crash.

“We can now confirm that sadly a child has died following an incident where a car collided with a building at a school in Wimbledon,” they said.

The local police commander for southwest London, Clair Kelland, said: “This is tragic news and our thoughts are with the girl’s family and friends, and everyone affected today.

“We remain at the scene and are continuing our investigation into the full circumstances of the incident,” she then added.

A woman has been arrested (Credit: Sky News)

Driver arrested

Kelland also announced that they had arrested the driver. The driver, a woman in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

“We can also confirm that the driver of the vehicle, a woman aged in her 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving,” Kelland said.

Earlier today, the police said: “We are not treating this incident as terror-related. An investigation is underway to understand the full circumstances of what has taken place.”

Prior to news of the child’s death, MP for Wimbledon, Stephen Hammond, told the BBC: “It’s extremely distressing and extremely concerning.”

Read more: ‘Brain dead’ man, 28, woke from coma as life support was about to be switched off

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and then let us know what you think of this story