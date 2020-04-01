The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 1st April 2020
Wimbledon is cancelled due to coronavirus

SW19 will be quiet this year

By Karen Hyland
Tags: Coronavirus, Duchess Of Cambridge

It looks like summer has well and truly been written off with Wimbledon announcing it’s not happening this year due to COVID-19.

The news was announced with a brief message on social media.

The statement read: "It is with great regret that the AELTC has today decided that The Championships 2020 will be cancelled due to public health concerns linked to the coronavirus epidemic.

"The 134th Championships will instead be staged from 28 June to 11 July 2021."

The iconic tennis tournament was set to begin on June 29, but a committee – which includes former pros Tim Henman and Debbie Jevans, former cabinet secretary Lord Gus O’Donnell and new chairman Ian Hewitt – made the decision today at an emergency teleconference.

The club will be refunding tickets, after accepting there was no guarantee the government will have lifted restriction rules in three months’ time.

It’s the first time since 1945 that the event, held in London postcode SW19, has been pulled.

Punters are absolutely devastated by the news...

It will surely come as a blow to the Duchess of Cambridge, who is a huge fan of the event and has attended every year for the past eight.

She was snapped there with Meghan Markle in 2019.

Duchess of Cambridge with Meghan and her sister Pippa at Wimbledon 2019 (Credit: Splash)

Kate is also patron of the AELTC (All England Club), taking over from the Queen in 2016.

Summer of loss

Coronavirus has also put paid to other big annual events this summer, such as Glastonbury and Edinburgh Festival.

