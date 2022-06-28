Prince William and wife Kate Middleton are parents to three adorable children.

As they’re getting older, eldest kids Prince George and Princess Charlotte are regularly seen attending royal engagements with their parents.

The duo are usually seen flashing a cute smile or waving at the crowds, but how are they so well behaved?

Body language expert Judi James think she knows why.

She has claimed that that William and Kate “have been coaching” the pair.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte are usually very well behaved at royal engagements (Credit: Cover Images)

William and Kate have been ‘coaching’ George and Charlotte

George and Charlotte are often known to steal the show whenever they travel with their parents for royal engagements.

The pair were especially on full display at the Queen’s Jubilee, from standing on the balcony at Buckingham Palace to waving at the carriage procession.

But how do they do it at such a young age?

Body language expert Judi James claimed that William and Kate have been coaching their little ones to prepare them for royal engagements.

Judi James alleged the Daily Express: “It’s pretty clear from their body language together on official events that William and Kate have been coaching their two eldest children.”

She claimed that they’ve been taught in the “art of smiling, waving and handshaking”.

The expert then went on to say that the pair are even happy to join in rituals that are “more for adults than children”.

Judi James claims Princess Charlotte doesn’t need to take lead from her older brother George (Credit: Cover Images)

She said: “Although George and Charlotte still look a little reticent about instigating any shakes, they will timidly but happily join in a ritual that is more for adults than small children in the real world.”

Judi also claims that Charlotte is surprisingly very confident. As a result, she doesn’t need to follow the lead of her big brother.

The expert added: “Charlotte seems to know her own when it comes to these formal acts, though.”

