The Cambridge children’s ‘visible’ roles at Queen’s Jubilee this June ‘revealed’

Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will have starring roles at the Queen’s Jubilee, reports say.

According to reports, the trio will be a ‘visible’ part of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The Cambridge kids will make an appearance at a number of events when the Queen celebrates 70 years on the throne this summer.

According to the Telegraph, the youngsters will arrive in a carriage at the Trooping of the Colour ceremony on June 2.

They’ll then head to the balcony at Buckingham Palace to watch the RAF flyover.

It’s thought that dad, Prince William, will lead the Trooping of the Colour ceremony this year.

And The Telegraph reports that William will also look after the military aspects of the celebrations.

Final touches to the special celebrations are currently underway.

Will Prince Harry and Meghan be there too?

It’s also thought that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will play a prominent role in the celebrations.

This follows an ‘olive-branch’ visit made by the couple earlier in April.

The Telegraph also reported that, while the couple won’t be taking part in an official capacity, they may appear at events deemed “family events”.

It’s reported they will also be on the balcony on June 2nd for the RAF flyover.

They’ll also be able to attend a service of thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral. This will be held in honour of the Queen’s 70 years on the throne.

One royal expert, Cameron Walker, said he thinks “it’s a sign” the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are starting to “make amends” with the family.

He told GB News: “We know that Prince Harry and Meghan met the Queen on Thursday. It’s been dubbed an olive branch meeting, trying to make amends.

“I think it’s public versus family events. The appearance on the balcony at Buckingham Palace is very much a family event. Or at least the Queen sees it as a family event.

“Similar to the service of thanksgiving we’re expecting at St Paul’s Cathedral on that Platinum Jubilee weekend in June.”

He added: “But I don’t think we’d expect to see Prince Harry and Meghan at things like Trooping the Colour. That is very much public and attended by senior working members of the royal family.

“We don’t have any confirmation on this. But I think it’s a sign that the royal family and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are perhaps starting to make amends.”

Meanwhile, the Queen has taken a step down from royal duties following ongoing battles with her health.

The monarch turned 96 on April 21.

