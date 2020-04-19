Will Mellor reveals his dad has died in heartbreaking video

Will Mellor has announced the death of his dad in an emotional Twitter video.

The 44-year-old actor has admitted in a video on the micro-blogging platform that he's struggling to comprehend the death of his "hero".

He also said he's experienced the "worst week" of his life.

Worst week of my life. pic.twitter.com/Qpo9BlI5b4 — Will Mellor (@Mellor76) April 18, 2020

Worst week of Will Mellor's life

Will - who has confirmed his dad did not die from coronavirus - said: "I've been going over and over in my head, whether I should even do this video. It seems right ... My dad passed away three days ago.

"There's a lot of people out there, I haven't got their number so I can't let them know.

"They've probably met my dad, I've been everywhere with him, we went everywhere together. That's how close we was."

The Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps star also reached out to other people who are going through similar experiences.

The usually smiling Will Mellor is struggling since the death of his dad (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He explained: "It's just the hardest time.

"It's horrendous. What do you do when you lose your hero?

"I also know there are a lot of people who are going through this out there. I just want you to know I feel your pain.

"We've just got to try and stick together and get through it. Try and remember the good times.

"If you think about my dad, remember the good times. That's what I'm going to do, and we'll get through this. That's it."

Messages of support

Will subsequently received supportive messages from the likes of Susanna Reid, Dan Walker and Emily Atack.

Susanna said: "So so sorry Will. Love to you and your family."

Good Morning Britain's Susanna Reid sent her condolences (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Emily Atack added: "Oh my god Will. Sending all the love in the world to you. I'm so so sorry."

James Jordan , whose own father is ill in hospital, said: "Sorry for your loss mate, sending love to you and your family."

And former Line Of Duty co-star Vicky McClure wrote: "So so sorry to hear this Will. Sending you and your family love and strength."

Will later wrote on Twitter: "Twitter can get a bad rep at times but today I'm completely overwhelmed by the messages of support I've received!! It really means a lot to me and my family.

"Thank you!! (sic)"

