Louise Redknapp has revealed she regrets leaving husband Jamie – but will the former couple get back together?

The 46-year-old singer called it quits with Jamie back in 2017, after 19 years of marriage.

Now, Louise has admitted she wished she tried harder to work through their problems.

Will Louise and Jamie Redknapp get back together? (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Will Louise and Jamie Redknapp get back together? What did the singer say?

According to Louise, she claims she “ran” before giving herself time to think about their marriage.

Louise explained to You Magazine: “I should have paused and thought about other people and had just a bit more time to work out why I felt I couldn’t do it anymore.

“I wish I’d tried. I want to say to anyone thinking of running: Just slow down. Don’t run.”

In addition, she shared: “Because once you run too fast, you can’t make up the ground you’ve lost.”

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Louise admitted she “almost stepped in front of a bus” following their split.

However, the thought of her two sons – Charley, 16, and Beau, 12, – stopped her.

Louise admitted she regrets moving so fast (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Speaking to You magazine, the former Eternal singer said she “would be standing in Central London, watching the buses whizz past” and she “would wonder whether it would be easier for a bus to take me out”.

Following her recent revelations, Louise thanked fans for “reaching out”.

Louise says it was ‘difficult’ to open up

She said on Instagram: “I wanted to touch base and thank you all, for all the messages I’ve received today.

“You’ve Got This is by no means a tell all autobiography, but I do talk about many different aspects of my life – some good, some bad and other lessons I have learnt along the way.

“I really do hope this book will help, empower and bring some sort of light to anybody who has been or is going through something that hasn’t been easy.”

Jamie and Louise split in 2017 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The singer went on to say it was “difficult” to open up on her personal life.

She continued: “It is very difficult opening up as there is so much judgement, lack of compassion and nasty comments in the world today but the one thing I’ve learnt over the last few years is that kindness really can go a long way!

I should have paused and thought about other people

“So to all of you that have reached out to me today thank you I will reply to as many of you as I can… you’ve all got this!”

Jamie and Louise split shortly after her appearance on Strictly Come Dancing.

Jamie is dating Swedish model Frida Andersson-Lourie (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who is Jamie Redknapp dating?

Nowadays, the Sky Sports pundit, 47, is happily dating Swedish model Frida Andersson-Lourie.

The couple first met through mutual friends last summer.

Just like her boyfriend, Frida is also divorced and was married to American hedge fund manager Jonathan Lourie.

A source previously revealed: “Jamie feels ready to move on from his marriage to Louise and is happy to be doing it with someone who has kids too and is financially secure.”

Meanwhile, Louise appears to be single.

Back in June, the former Eternal star admitted she was finally ready to start dating again after her eldest son gave her the green light.

