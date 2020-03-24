Will.i.am owns 'critical' Piers Morgan as they clash on Good Morning Britain over celebrities' response to coronavirus

Will.i.am join Piers Morgan on Good Morning Britain today (24 March) to promote a new song to "lift people's spirits" during these uncertain times.

While the controversial TV host praised Will.i.am for releasing a free and "enjoyable" song, he took the opportunity to attack other celebrities' response to the coronavirus.

Will.iam was having none of it and clapped back at Piers in scenes that led GMB viewers to flock to Twitter to praise the American singer.

Piers Morgan clashed with Will.i.am on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

In particular, Madonna's bath video and the celebrity rendition of John Lennon's "Imagine".

Wonder Woman star Gal Galdot assembled a group of celebrities including Will Ferell, Natalie Portman, Jimmy Fallon and Norah Jones.

Each celebrity contributed a line from the infamous song in what she hoped would emphasise that "we're all in this together".

It has been widely been mocked on social media, with many calling for the celebrities to donate money to hospitals or the self employed instead.

Piers Morgan said on its release: "Oh jeez. I can’t ‘imagine’ anything less likely to rally the world. "

While superstar Madonna posted a video from her bath tub calling coronavirus "the great equaliser", much to Pier's annoyance.

He said: "FFS. I can't take any more of this celebrity attention-seeking b******t."

‘We just want to spread love and bring joy.’ ❤️



Self-isolation hasn’t stopped @iamwill from releasing new music. He wants his new song to uplift everybody’s spirits during this lockdown period. pic.twitter.com/jregmJvXKb — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) March 24, 2020

During a live link with Will.i.am during this morning's show, Piers let the singer know that he supported his efforts but couldn't resist making a dig at other celebs.

The successful singer snapped back at Piers by saying :" Now is not the time to be super critical"

Good Morning Britain viewers were impressed and took to Twitter to congratulate Will.i.am on his classy response.

One shared: "@piersmorgan owned by Will.i.am, quality"

Another agreed: "loved Will.I.am's little knock to morgan on his negativity this morning, brilliant"

A final user said: "Will.i.am telling piers morgan that now is not that time to be super critical and judgemental. highlight of quarantine."

Will.i.am's song #SING4LIFE features Bono, Jenifer Hudson and Yoshiki.

The song was created to "bring JOY".

He went on to say:

"In times like these, creative people must continue to collaborate...

Whether you are a computer scientist, an engineer, a Therapist or a Teacher, just because we are self-isolating or in quarantine doesn’t mean you are alone...

The beauty of international connectivity is that nobody is alone on the internet!

Use this time to be creative and collaborate remotely to solve problems...

A healthy body also means a healthy mind..."

Listen to the song here.

Do you like this song? Are you enjoying the celebrities' response to coronavirus? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.