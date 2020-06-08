The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Monday 8th June 2020
Wife of BBC presenter Mark Chapman has died aged 44

Sara lost her life on Wednesday, June 3

By Karen Hyland
The wife of BBC sports presenter Mark Chapman has died following  a long illness.

Sara, 44, passed away on Wednesday, June 3, surrounded by her family.

Mark Chapman and is family are 'absolutely devastated' (Credit: SplashNews)

"Sadly Sara passed away on June 3," a source told The Sun.

"Mark and the kids are absolutely devastated.

"The family was there and it’s just a really sad situation.

"They’re an extremely private family and would appreciate people respecting that."

The family was there and it’s just a really sad situation.

Mark and Sara married in 2001 and have three children aged 17, 12 and six, and live in Hale, Greater Manchester.

Mark currently hosts Match of the Day 2 and Final Score on BBC2, as well as 5Live football show, 606, and The Monday Night Club.

BBC colleague Dan Walker has led the tributes...

Mark has previously said of his family: "I know my family are very proud of me but I don’t look at what I do as being anything particularly special.

"I’ve got a great job and it’s so much fun but I don’t go in for any of that celebrity nonsense.

"I’d much prefer a pint at The Railway any day."

