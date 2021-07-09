Atomic Kitten have reunited for the first time in 15 years – without founding member Kerry Katona.

Unless you’ve been living under a rock you’ll know that their hit Whole Again has become an anthem for Euro 2020.

As such, the girls decided to release a revamped version of the song entitled Southgate You’re The One.

They’ve been performing it on TV this week, with a performance on Loose Women earlier today (July 9).

But where is Kerry Katona?

Natasha, Liz and Jenny have reformed Atomic Kitten (Credit: Splash News)

Why isn’t Kerry Katona part of the Atomic Kitten reunion?

Kerry was one of the founding members of the girl band along with Natasha Hamilton and Liz McClarnon.

However, after falling pregnant with daughter Molly in 2001, she left the band – just days after the release of Whole Again.

The remaining band members drafted in Jenny Frost as her replacement. They made a new video and the song went to number one – but with Kerry’s voice on the record.

The girl band disbanded in 2004, but got back together on TV show The Big Reunion.

However, Jenny didn’t want to take part, so Kerry returned to the band.

And now it appears it’s all change again, with Jenny reuniting with the girls for the first time in 15 years.

And the three of them have re-recorded the song – without Kerry.

So what’s the deal?

Kerry Katona did rejoin Atomic Kitten for The Big Reunion (Credit: Splash News)

Kerry snubbed by her Atomic Kitten bandmates

Mum-of-five Kerry has broken her silence about the reunion, admitting it feels as if she’s been snubbed.

She told OK!: “I was gutted not to be involved, but I’m really happy for the girls. I was never asked to be part of it – I don’t know why! But I get the feeling they don’t like me.”

However, never one to hold a grudge, Kerry added: “I wish them all the best – the more morale we have for England, the better. Come on England!”

Kerry has a feeling the girls don’t like her any more (Credit: Splash News)

So what have Liz, Natasha and Jenny said?

Their statement made no mention of Kerry.

They said: “It’s been a whirlwind couple of days, but we are super excited and grateful to be able to contribute to the awesome energy and patriotism that is filling the England streets with this version of Whole Again.”

The girls added: “Totally inspired by the England Football fans in support of Gareth Southgate and the super talented England Football team, we will be singing loud and proud Football’s Coming Home!”

What are the lyrics to the song?

Several key lyrics have been changed in the song, first reworked in the stands by football fans.

“You can make me whole again” has changed to “Football’s coming home again.”

Meanwhile, the lyric “Baby you’re the one, you still turn me on” has been replaced with “Southgate you’re the one, you still turn me on.”

