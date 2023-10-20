Jeff Brazier reveals why Bobby Brazier’s younger brother Freddie won’t follow in his showbiz footsteps

Bobby Brazier fans have loved his performances on Strictly so far, but his dad has revealed why his younger brother Freddie won’t follow in his footsteps.

The EastEnders actor, 20, has been impressing the judges with his energetic dance moves every week. Meanwhile, his younger brother Freddie showed his support to him and his professional partner Dianne Buswell.

Former I’m A Celebrity star Jeff Brazier opened up to Metro and revealed why his younger son wants to stay away from the limelight.

Jeff Brazier talks about his younger son paving his own path (Credit: Loose Women)

Bobby Brazier brother

He said: “Freddie has spent his whole life looking at his older brother and that is difficult for most siblings.”

No, I don’t think Freddie wants to do reality programmes.

It seems Freddie doesn’t want to do anything his brother has done, as Jeff explained: “No, I don’t think Freddie wants to do reality programmes and he hasn’t been inspired to do what his brother has done. Whenever Bobby has done something, whether it’s karate or football, Freddie’s been like ‘I’m not doing that,’ because it’s something that he doesn’t have to measure up to his brother or against him.”

He wants to “forge his own path”

Jeff explained how this happens in most families but he’s “really excited” for his future. He added: “All I’m describing is something that happens in most families, Freddie wants to forge his own path. His qualities are immense in terms of his emotional intelligence. So I’m really excited for his future, but there’s no pressure on Freddie to follow in anyone’s footsteps whether that be Bobby mine or his mum.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeffro (@jeffbrazier)

Jeff found fame after Jade Goody’s stint on Big Brother in 2002

While his late ex-partner Jade Goody became a popular name in the world of showbiz in 2002, Jeff was left grief-struck when she sadly passed away in 2009, aged just 27, to cervical cancer. She left behind her two children, Bobby and Freddie.

