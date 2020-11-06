Daniel Craig has officially quit the role of James Bond and producers are hard at work trying to find an actor to replace him.

We know whoever they pick will be British, but other than that, everything else is up for debate.

Could we be in for a younger Bond this time around?

Here are the main candidates that are reportedly in the running.

Sam Heughan likes his chances as the new James Bond (Credit: Cover Images)

Sam Heughan

The Outlander actor sparked rumours that he could be cast as the next Bond this week.

When asked if he’d play the role, Sam said would say ‘yes’ in a heartbeat if producers asked him.

Of course any actor would want it,” he said. “But I also have a theory that any reasonably well-known British actor who’s worn a suit instantly has their name thrown into the ring by fans.”

Henry has the perfect look for the part (Credit: Wenn.com)

Henry Cavill

The Superman actor is used to stepping into big roles, so James Bond would seem like the perfect fit.

He’s previously said that he would “love” the chance to make the role his own, and he’s got the ruggedly handsome good looks to boot.

However, DC movies already take up a lot of his time. Could Henry end up missing out due to scheduling conflicts?

Idris has cast doubt over his chances (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Idris Elba

Luther actor Idris Elba has long been considered a favourite for the role, especially if bosses want to modernise the classic franchise.

He’s downplayed the rumours in recent years, however.