Who was Una Stubbs’ Worzel Gummidge co-star Jon Pertwee and when did he die?

Una Stubbs’ Worzel Gummidge co-star Jon Pertwee was known for his work alongside the late actress.

It was confirmed on Thursday (August 12) that Una had sadly passed away aged 84.

But what did the pair work on together, and what else was Jon known for?

Jon Pertwee died in 1996 (Credit: BBC)

Who was Worzel Gummidge actor Jon Pertwee?

Jon Pertwee was born on July 7, 1919.

Before he became an actor, Jon was in the Royal Navy during World War II.

He was a crew member of HMS Hood. His life was saved when he left the ship for training shortly before it was sunk by the Germans.

All but three men died when it sank.

Read more: EastEnders and Worzel Gummidge star Una Stubbs dies aged 84

He was then attached to the highly secretive Naval Intelligence Division, working alongside future James Bond author Ian Fleming.

Jon’s career in acting spanned more than 60 years before his death in 1996.

He spent 18 years (1959–1977) playing Chief Petty Officer Pertwee in the popular BBC Radio sitcom The Navy Lark.

However, the actor was best known for playing Doctor Who during the 1970s.

After his stint playing the Time Lord, he starred alongside his iconic comedy partner Una Stubbs in Worzel Gummidge.

The legendary series went on for nearly a decade and became a massive cult favourite. It saw Jon play a scarecrow, as well as using several comedic voices.

Both the BBC and ITV originally turned down his pitch for the show. It eventually found a home on Channel 4 and ran for four series from 1979 to 1981.

He turned his hand to presenting too, hosting murder-mystery game show Whodunnit? on ITV for four years.

Jon also had several movie roles, including four Carry On films. Other notable movies included Ladies Who Do and Murder At The Windmill.

What did Jon say about his Doctor Who role?

Shortly before his death, Jon confessed he had regrets about taking on the role of Doctor Who.

He said he believed being known as the Doctor had led to a “ridiculous situation of people turning me down for parts because, they say, I am too well known as the Doctor”.

Jon’s co-star, Una Stubbs, has passed away (Credit: SplashNews.com)

When did Jon Pertwee die? Was he married?

Jon Pertwee died on May 20, 1996.

He passed away while he was on holiday with his second wife, Ingeborg.

He married Ingeborg in 1960. It was the same year he split from his first wife, actress Jean Lyndsey Torren Marsh OBE, after five years of marriage.

Read more: Was Sherlock actress Una Stubbs married with children? Who was ex-husband Nicky Henson?

Jon was taking a break from his one-man show at the time and was due to return to work just days before he died.

He died after suffering a heart attack. His death came as a surprise as he had no history of health problems.

John was survived by his two children, Dariel and Sean.

Fellow Doctor Who actor Colin Baker said at the time: “He was a man of such presence and stature. I can’t believe he has gone – it is a great shock.

“Of all of the interpretations of the Doctors, Jon’s was the most straightforward in terms of avoiding comedy.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think.