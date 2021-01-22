Rhydian first appeared in Coronation Street in tonight’s episode (Friday, January 22). But who plays Rhydian?

In tonight’s visit to the cobbles, Kirk asked Chesney for the money back that he left at Christmas time. However Gemma and Chesney are struggling financially.

Meanwhile, Gemma still owed Sean commission money from the make up sales.

Sean told Gemma they could get sued (Credit: ITV)

Gemma pleaded with Sean to pay off his boss Rhydian with his money and she would eventually pay him back. But Sean admitted he was skint as well.

Later, Sean had a video call with Rhydian, who told him if he didn’t get the commission money, both Sean and Gemma would be sued.

But who plays Rhydian?

Who plays Rhydian in Coronation Street?

Rhydian is played by actor Haydn Holden.

In 2016 he appeared in the Ruth Jones series Stella. Two years before, he made an appearance in Doctors, playing character Darren Cole.

In 2013 he played Ian Brady in Partners In Crime: The Moors Murderers. The same years he played Gethin in the film Dream On.

He also played Ross Fraser in the 2011 film Nudes in Tartan.

What is Sean’s storyline?

The character Rhydian is part of Sean’s new storyline. Over the last few months, Sean has began selling make up and beauty products, roping Gemma into selling as well.

But it seems like there will be trouble.

Sean has been selling beauty products (Credit: ITV)

Speaking to Entertainment Daily and other media boss, Corrie boss Iain MacLeod said: “He [Sean] won’t be doing anything criminal shall we say.

“But it’s more to do with the fact that he gets involved with this pyramid scheme which ends up ruining some of his neighbours.

He added: “But he’s convincing himself that he’s doing nothing wrong, that it’s capitalism and ‘isn’t this how the world works?’ And ‘if everybody works as hard as me then people wouldn’t be failing, they could be a success like I am.’

Has Sean got himself in trouble? (Credit: ITV)

“It’s an unashamedly moral tale of capitalism taken to the extreme and the damage it can do to communities and people. It’s nothing as black and white as Sean turning to crime or anything like that.

“It’ll really play to Antony [Cotton’s] strengths.

“Sean doesn’t realise what he’s getting involved with at first. But it dawns on him what it’s doing to him and his relationships with his friends.”

Corrie airs on Mondays and Wednesdays 7.30pm and 8.30pm with an hour long episode at 7.30 on Fridays on ITV.

