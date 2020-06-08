Who killed Danny in Broadchurch and how did he die?

Broadchurch kicks-off with the harrowing murder of schoolboy Danny Latimer.

The 11-year-old's body is found on Broadchurch Harbour Cliff Beach in the summer of 2013.

DI Alec Hardy (David Tennant) and Detective Ellie Miller (Olivia Colman) are responsible for finding out what happened.

But who killed Danny in Broadchurch and were they ever caught?

Schoolboy Danny is murdered in Broadchurch (Credit: ITV)

Who killed Danny in Broadchurch?

Miller's husband Joe killed Danny in Broadchurch.

The harrowing truth is revealed at the end of series one.

Danny had been best friend with the couple's son Tom.

Joe killed Danny in Broadchurch (Credit: ITV)

However, after the young lads had a falling out, Danny developed a friendship with Tom's father, Joe

Feeling he had nowhere else to turn, the schoolboy began opening up about his own father hitting him.

Joe then used this information to groom then pre-teen and started lavishing him with gifts.

Amongst other things, he gave the young boy £500 and also bought him a phone so that they could contact each other in secret.

How did Danny die in Broadchurch?

Joe's abuse of Danny quickly soon spiralled in Broadchurch.

Whenever the schoolboy would have sleepovers at Tom's house, he would sneak downstairs at night to see his friend's father.

As Miller slept upstairs, Joe would tell Danny to sit on his lap and ask for cuddles.

It wasn't long before Danny started to feel uncomfortable and told Joe that he didn't want to meet anymore.

Joe eventually confessed in Broadchurch (Credit: ITV)

Fearing his secret would get out, Joe threatened the schoolboy.

Terrified, Danny picked up his skateboard and left home in the middle of the night.

However, he was still carrying the phone Joe gave him.

Joe was then able to get in contact and convince the schoolboy to come and see him at their secret meeting place.

When Danny arrived, Joe strangled him to death.

His body was found on the beach the following morning.

What happens to Joe in Broadchurch?

Joe was arrested after confessed the murder to Hardy.

Following the arrest, Hardy lets Miller see him at the police station.

However, the meeting doesn't go well.

Upon seeing her husband, the detective flies into a fit of rage and attacks him.

Devastatingly, this results in Joe withdrawing his confession and he was found not guilty.

He's then banished from Broadchurch, changes his name and moves to Liverpool.

