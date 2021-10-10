Who is Tom Parker and when was he diagnosed with a brain tumour?

Tom Parker was thrown into the spotlight after finding fame in The Wanted.

The singer toured the world and, together with his chart-topping bandmates, scooped a number of awards.

In 2014, The Wanted parted ways and Tom went on to pursue solo projects.

Tom Parker is best known for being in boyband The Wanted (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Then tragically, last year he was diagnosed with a terminal and inoperable brain tumour.

[TONIGHT/SUN] Tom will appear in his own documentary Tom Parker: Inside My Head in aid of Stand Up To Cancer.

Here, we take a look at Tom’s career, personal life and his prognosis as he fights to raise awareness of his disease.

Who is Tom Parker?

Tom was born in Bolton on August 4, 1988 and is best-known for being one fifth of pop group The Wanted.

The musician was selected to be in the band following a mass audition of more than 1,000 people.

In 2009, Tom joined Max George, Jay McGuiness, Siva Kaneswaran and Nathan Sykes and The Wanted was formed.

The band went on to have huge success, selling 2 million singles and 600,000 albums in the UK.

Tom toured the world with The Wanted (Credit: Splashnews.com)

They amassed a hoard of accolades, including a People’s Choice Award and a Radio 1 Teen Award.

At the peak of their fame, The Wanted was also nominated for two Brit Awards, an American Music Award, a MTV Video Music Award and 14 World Music Awards.

In 2014, the band announced they were going on hiatus to focus on their own solo careers.

Tom went on to appear in several reality shows, including The Jump, Celebrity MasterChef and The Real Full Monty.

Is Tom married and does he have kids?

In July 2018, Tom tied the knot with Kelsey Hardwick – a dancer and actress.

The couple had been engaged for two years before they said “I do” in the picturesque grounds of Ridge Farm in Surrey.

A year after their wedding, Tom and Kelsey welcomed their first child into the world.

They called their daughter Aurelia Rose.

Tom and Kelsey had their second child, a son called Bodhi, in November 2020.

But it was actually Tom’s friend and Wanted bandmate Max George who let their happy news slip.

During an interview on ITV1’s Lorraine, Max said: “Kelsey gave birth to their second child last week.”

Fans were quick to rib Max for his faux pas, with one tweeting at the time: “Deffo slipped up on that one!”

What type of cancer does Tom have and when was it diagnosed?

Tom revealed in October 2020 that he had been diagnosed with Stage 4 Glioblastoma. This is an inoperable brain tumour.

Tom had first visited the doctors in July last year after he experienced a seizure.

He was put on the waiting list for an MRI but suffered another episode six weeks later while in Norfolk on holiday.

During an appearance on ITV1’s This Morning last week, he recalled: “I just remember coming round and having a big mark on my head. I didn’t know where it was from.”

Kelsey, who joined her husband on the sofa, said she had also noticed a change in him.

“I thought he was suffering from anxiety or depression,” she admitted.

Tom’s wife Kelsey thought he might have been suffering from depression or anxiety (Credit: ITV)

“We were expecting a baby; was it the pressures of having a new baby? We didn’t know.”

But she added: “Tom was really good because every sign and symptom he had, he took himself to the hospital.”

Tom told hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “I knew there was something wrong.”

The star’s diagnosis came following an accelerated MRI scan. Due to Covid restrictions at the hospital, he was alone when he was given the devastating news.

“They literally pulled the curtain round with four other people on the ward and was like, ‘You’ve got a brain tumour’,” Tom said. “I was on my own.”

What treatment has Tom had and what is the prognosis?

Tom and Kelsey have refused an official prognosis.

Explaining why, Tom said: “I know what the statistics are of this disease but I just don’t want to hear it.”

Following his diagnosis, Tom underwent six gruelling rounds of chemotherapy and 30 rounds of radiotherapy.

The couple have refused an official prognosis (Credit: Instagram/ @tomparkerofficial)

In an interview with The Sun last week, the dad-of-two admitted how tough he found it.

He said: “Those were the darkest days of my life. Going up there and lying under those radiation machines were awful.

“It’s awful. It’s unnerving.”

How is Tom doing?

This Sunday, fans can watch the moment Tom was told his tumour has not only stopped growing but had SHRUNK.

The incredible news was given to the star as he filmed Tom Parker: Inside My Head.

Doctors usually give patients between 12 and 18 months to live following a diagnosis of Stage 4 Glioblastoma.

But given how remarkably his body has responded to treatment, Tom now aims to be cancer-free by March 2022.

The Wanted reunited for Tom’s charity concert last month (Credit: Splashnews.com)

He also told The Sun: “This disease is always there. You might have residual cells but just not active.

“So, we’ll just carry on, just crack on and see where we get to.”

Fans will also see The Wanted reunite in Tom’s documentary for a star-studded charity concert that he organised.

Held at The Royal Albert Hall in September, all proceeds were split equally between Stand Up To Cancer and The National Brain Appeal.

Tom Parker: Inside My Head airs at 9pm, Channel 4, Sunday October 10

