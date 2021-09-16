Who is the new James Bond? Tom Hardy is the new favourite to play 007

Everyone and their mum is wondering who the new James Bond is going to be.

The latest instalment of the UK spy franchise finally arrives on September 30 after being delayed for a year.

Daniel Craig has played Bond in five films since 2006; Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, Spectre and the new movie, No Time To Die.

But he’s refusing to do a sixth, and now it’s time for bosses to name his successor.

Daniel has played the role for well over a decade (Credit: MGM)

Who is the new James Bond?

There’s plenty of actors willing to take on the role, but not everyone can pull off being Bond!

The current favourite, according to bookmakers William Hill, is none other than British action star Tom Hardy.

The lovable rogue is no stranger to action-packed roles, and it helps that he’s pretty pleasing on the eye too. Consequently, he’s currently 5/2 favourite to bag the job.

Tom Hardy is favourite to be cast as the new James Bond (Credit: Splashnews)

But he’s got some stiff competition!

Bridgerton star Rege-Jean Page is becoming a Hollywood star in his own right. He’s also in high demand, with an upcoming role in the new Dungeons and Dragons blockbuster.

Rege-Jean’s odds currently stand at a mere 3/1 to play Bond, and he’s joined by Happy Valley actor James Norton.

Meanwhile, Welsh star Luke Evans has a 6/1 shot of uttering the iconic catchphrase in the next movie.

We’d be happy for Idris to bag the role… on the condition Daniel lends him his blue swimming trunks (Credit: Splashnews)

Who else is in the running?

Luther star Idris Elba and Superman actor Henry Cavill currently stand at 8/1. Henry’s already known by bosses, having come very close to bagging the role above Daniel Craig.

Furthermore, other actors in with a shot include Sam Hueghan and Tom Hiddleston at 12/1, and Peaky Blinders star Cillian Murphy at 28/1.

James McAvoy is a long shot at 250/1, while Line of Duty star Vicky McLure is in with a 1000/1 chance.

Sadly, Bond producer Barbara Broccoli seems to be having a tough time picking.

So, if you’re reading this Babs, just give them all a pair of Daniel’s iconic blue swimming trunks and pick whomever looks best. We’re more than happy to help!

No Time To Die is released in the UK on September 30

