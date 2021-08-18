Who is Sean Lock’s wife Anoushka Nara Giltsoff and does he have children?

Sean Lock fans are devastated by his death following a battle with cancer. But who is his wife Anoushka Nara Giltsoff who he leaves behind?

Stand-up star Sean became a household name thanks to his frequent appearances on TV and even his own BBC sitcom.

As the showbiz world pays tribute to a unique talent and very funny man, let’s take a look back at his life.

Sean was a brickie in his early days (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Who was Sean Lock, was he married and did he have children?

Sean Lock was born on April 22, 1963, in Chertsey, Surrey.

Sean is survived by his wife Anoushka Nara Giltsoff and three children, born in 2004, 2006 and 2009.

He also survived cancer once, after being diagnosed with skin cancer while working on a building site.

Sean’s death has devastated the comic community and his many fans.

Bill was one of many who paid tribute (Credit: SplashNews.com)

How did Sean’s career begin?

Sean started his working life as a labourer on a building site.

However, his comic ability shone through and he soon landed a gig supporting Rob Newman and David Baddiel on their 1993 series, Newman and Baddiel In Pieces.

In fact, when the duo played at Wembley Stadium, Sean appeared too.

David paid tribute to his pal today, and said on Twitter: “Devastated to hear about Sean Lock. He toured with Newman and Baddiel on our last show together. One of the funniest men I ever knew.”

More big jobs came for Sean Lock

It wasn’t long before Sean started to work with some of Britain’s comedy greats.

He appeared with Bill Bailey’s 1998 BBC Two series, Is It Bill Bailey?

And today Bill paid tribute to his pal: “It’s heartbreaking to lose my dearest friend Sean Lock, he was a true original, a wonderful comic. All my thoughts are with his family.”

Sean also worked on radio on his own show, 15 Minutes Of Misery, which later became a BBC sitcom, 15 Storeys High.

Sean was beloved by fans (Credit: Channel 4)

“A unique voice”

Appearing on plenty of panel shows, he also won a British Comedy Award in 2000 for Best Comic, and was a Perrier Award nominee.

But Sean is perhaps best known for his appearances on 8 Out Of 10 Cats and 8 Out Of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

And today 8 Out Of 10 Cats colleagues and friends paid tribute.

His opposite team captain, Jon Richardson said: “I idolised Sean as a comic long before I became a comedian myself and ten years working alongside him didn’t diminish that in the least. A

“An incredible comic brain and a truly unique voice.”

Producer and now Pointless star Richard Osman said: “Over 15 years producing ‘8 Out Of 10 Cats’ Sean Lock made me laugh so much and so often.

“A unique and brilliant comic voice. Love to his family and his many friends #RIPSean.”