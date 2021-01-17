Phil Spector has died at the age of 81, but who is Phil Spector and what was he most famous for?

Reports emerged earlier this afternoon (January 17) that the disgraced music producer had died at the age of 81.

He was in prison serving 19 years for the 2003 murder of Lana Clarkson.

Phil Spector has died at the age of 81 (Credit: Splash News)

What did Phil Spector die of?

It’s been reported that he died of COVID-19 complications.

He had been hospitalised four weeks ago after being diagnosed with the virus.

Spector then returned to prison.

He relapsed and reportedly returned to hospital, where he died on Saturday (January 16).

What was Phil Spector famous for?

Spector was a respected music producer who worked with The Beatles, The Righteous Brothers and Ike and Tina Turner.

He developed the Wall of Sound recording technique that was popular in the 1960s.

However, his murder conviction put a stop to what was once a glittering music career.

The producer’s prison mugshot (Credit: Splash News)

Why was he in prison?

In February 2003, American actress Lana Clarkson was found dead at Spector’s California mansion.

She had suffered a gunshot wound.

He maintained his innocence.

Spector claimed it was an “accidental suicide” and that she “kissed the gun”.

However, after one mis-trial, he was found guilty of second-degree murder at a second trial in 2009 and was sentenced to 19 years to life in prison.

A complete lunatic and amazing producer, we’ll never see the likes of Phil Spector again.

He would have been up for parole in 2024.

Did anyone pay tribute?

Unsurprisingly, Twitter isn’t exactly awash with tributes to the star.

One person commented: “Now it seems that Phil Spector must face his ‘wall of sin’.”

Another added: “Good riddance.”

However, some did pay tribute to Spector.

One Twitter user commented: “A complete lunatic and amazing producer, we’ll never see the likes of Phil Spector again.”

