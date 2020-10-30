Noel Fielding and his wife, Lliana Bird, have announced the birth of their baby girl Iggy.

The GBBO star’s wife announced on Instagram that she had welcomed the couple’s second child into the world.

Noel and Llana have been together for a decade (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How many children do Noel Fielding and Lliana Bird have?

The Great British Bake Off star’s first child, Dali, arrived in 2018.

Just two short years later and the couple have already welcomed their second.

Lliana announced the happy news on Instagram by sharing a photo of four toy spiders she had made for Halloween and calling them the Fielding Family.

“The Bird Fielding family (finally figured out what to do with all my old mic covers!) #halloweencrafts” she wrote.

A source told The Sun: “Noel thought the name was a perfect fit. Salvador has played a big part in his life, so it’s no surprise to his friends he’s named a baby after him.

“It’s a cute name and really suits the tot.”

How long have Noel Fielding and his wife been together for?

The couple have been together for a decade after they first met in 2010.

They live together in their family home in North London.

The pair are infamously private and have made sure to keep their two daughters out of the spotlight. They also make sure not to share pictures of her on their social media pages.

Noel and Llana recently welcomed their second child (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What does Lliana Bird do for a living?

Lliana, 39, is a writer, actress and radio presenter who currently hosts a Sunday night show on Radio X.

She owns her own production company, and has made numerous appearances as a commentator on Sky and BBC News.

In 2016, she released a book, The Mice Who Sing for Sex (and other weird tales from the world of science).

She also made several appearances in her husband Noel’s beloved comedy series The Mighty Boosh.

She tweets under the username @LlianaBird and posts on Instagram as @llianabird.

