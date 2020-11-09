Friends and fans of Caroline Flack, including her ex Lewis Burton, have been paying tribute to the Love Island star on what would have been her birthday (November 9).

The ITV presenter would have been celebrating her 41st birthday.

Tragically, Caroline died on February 15 this year, taking her own life at home in London.

ITV presenter Caroline was in a relationship with Lewis at the time, which had veered off course.

Lewis and Caroline began dating in 2019 (Credit: Splash)

Who is Caroline Flack’s ex-boyfriend Lewis Burton?

Lewis Burton, 27, was born in London on March 23, 1992.

He has made a career for himself as a tennis player. He first began playing the sport at seven years old.

Lewis has also worked as a model.

He was thrust into the limelight when he began dating Caroline Flack.

When did their relationship begin?

Caroline and Lewis went public with their relationship in August 2019.

Lewis shared a picture of her planting a kiss on his cheek on his Instagram page.

He captioned the romantic snap: “Self-confessed Caroline Flack.”

The pair were inseparable when they were together, and were seen on numerous holidays.

Caroline was charged with assault (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What went wrong?

Lewis Burton and Caroline had a violent clash on December 12, 2019.

The Love Island presenter was charged with assault.

During her first appearance in court she was barred from seeing or contacting Lewis until the case was complete.

Despite Lewis wanting the charges dropped, the CPS went ahead with the case.

Caroline learned of this news the day before she died.

How has Lewis Burton coped since Caroline’s death?

Lewis broke his silence over Caroline’s death the day after she died on February 16th, 2020.

He wrote on Instagram: “My heart is broken we had something so special and I am so lost for words and in so much pain. I miss you so much I know you felt safe with me you always said.”

He continued: “I don’t think about anything else when I am with you and I was not allowed to be there this time I kept asking and asking.

“I will be your voice baby I promise I will ask all the questions you wanted and I will get all the answers nothing will bring you back but I will try make you proud everyday. I love you with all my heart.”

Lewis Burton’s new girlfriend Lottie Tomlinson

Lewis is not dating influencer Lottie Tomlinson, sister of Louis. The couple went public with their relationship.

The pairing reportedly caused some consternation among Caroline’s fans.

