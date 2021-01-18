Laura Whitmore is an Irish television presenter that has been on the British and Irish telly scene for years now.

The star, 35, is also expecting her first child. But when did she get her big break? And who is she married to?

Laura Whitmore leaving the BBC Studios in 2020 (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Laura Whitmore become famous?

Laura Whitmore won the talent search competition Pick Me MTV in 2008. The prize involved Laura fronting MTV News across Europe.

Laura hosted MTV News in the UK and Ireland up to 2015.

Meanwhile from 2011 to 2016 she hosted I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! NOW! on ITV2.

Laura at the Love Island villa (Credit: SplashNews)

She has also appeared on Celebrity Juice since 2012, and became a team captain last year.

In December 2019, Laura replaced Caroline Flack as the host of Love Island.

She’s also had a Sunday morning slot on BBC Radio 5 Live since 2018.

Was Laura Whitmore on Strictly Come Dancing?

Laura competed on Strictly Come Dancing in 2016.

Partnered with Giovanni Pernice, she was the sixth contestant to be voted out.

When did she get married?

Laura began dating Love Island narrator and comedian Iain Stirling, 32, in 2017.

Last year The Sun revealed that Laura and Iain had secretly married in Dublin in November 2020.

They married with a Humanist Ceremony at Dublin City Hall.

Laura and Iain secretly married (Credit: SplashNews)

The couple only had 25 guests due to COVID rules.

A source told the paper: “Iain and Laura are so in love, they really wanted to get married as soon as possible.

“Despite circumstances not being ideal, it was such a romantic day.”

When is Laura Whitmore having her baby?

Laura announced in December that she and Iain were expecting their first baby together in early 2021.

Taking to Instagram, she penned: “So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.

“However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share – and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lockdown beer belly is out of control. Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021.

Laura Whitmore is expecting her first baby with hubby Iain (Credit: SplashNews)

Before adding: “It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.

“I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!

“We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life.”

While Laura’s gone on to share several glamorous maternity shoot photos.

Were Laura Whitmore and Caroline Flack friends?

Laura Whitmore and Caroline Flack were friends for many years.

They regularly attended showbiz events together and were said to be very close.

Laura gave a heartfelt tribute to the late star in February 2020.

Caroline and Laura were close pals (Credit: SplashNews)

This included: “Caroline loved love, that’s all she wanted, which is why Love Island was so important to her. The show was about finding love, friendship and having a laugh.

Then adding: “The problem wasn’t the show – the show to work on is loving and caring and safe and protected, the problem is the outside world is not.”

