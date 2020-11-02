Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper is still recovering in hospital after a lengthy battle with coronavirus.

Derek was in an induced coma, and still remains in hospital after nine months.

Here’s everything you need to know about the former political advisor.

Derek Draper and his wife Kate Garraway before his battle with coronavirus (Credit: Splash)

Who is Kate Garraway’s husband Derek Draper?

Derek Draper is Kate Garraway‘s husband of 15 years.

He married Good Morning Britain presenter Kate Garraway in 2005 in Camden, London.

Derek Draper is a PR, former political adviser and psychotherapist.

His extensive political career included being political aide to former Labour cabinet minister Peter Mandelson.

Derek was at the centre of the political scandal known as ‘Lobbygate’ in 1998.

Derek and Jonathan Mendelsohn were secretly recorded boasting that they could sell access to government ministers and create tax breaks for their clients.

He retrained as a psychotherapist and spent three years in California obtaining his degree.

How old is Derek Draper?

Derek is currently 53 years old.

He contracted Covid-19 when he was 52, and his birthday passed during his convalescence in hospital.

He was born in Chorley, Lancashire, on August 15 1967.

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper with their children at the launch of his new book, Create Space, in 2018 (Credit: Splash)

What does Kate’s husband Derek do for a living?

Derek is a trained psychotherapist and writer.

After leaving the Labour Party and his political career behind him, he became a published author.

He has written books such as Blair’s 100 Days, Life Support, Create Space, The Psychology of Everyday Life and Free Yourself from Your Past.

Is Derek still in hospital?

Draper was hospitalised in March 2020 suffering with COVID-19 and admitted to the intensive care unit.

He was promptly put into an induced coma and was in a critical condition for months.

He remains in hospital in a serious condition, and doctors have warned he may stay in his current condition.

Kate Garraway talking about her husband Derek Draper during an appearance on GMB (Credit: ITV)

What is Derek’s condition now?

Kate Garraway appeared on GMB to talk about Derek’s condition on Monday November 2 2020.

She revealed she’s been given a glimmer of hope, after Derek spoke for the first time after his coronavirus diagnosis.

Explaining he had mouthed the word “pain”, she said: “It is a huge breakthrough although it’s obviously heart-breaking because obviously he feels pain, which we don’t want.

“I was getting scared he might give up.”

She told Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid: “We are praying for my second miracle and that’s for him to come back. It’s very difficult as this could be it, but I’m trying to keep myself in check and not start crying because we still don’t know.”

She went on to explain that she doesn’t really know if he’s still in there or locked in.

However, he HAS had his tracheotomy removed, soo he’s largely breathing on his own.

She revealed he is still very weak and unable to move his limbs unaided.

Derek has been virus-free for months, but Kate explains: “The potential for long term misery is huge.”

Will Derek Draper get better and return home?

Kate Garraway has admitted she doesn’t know if husband Derek will ever return home.

But she still has hope that he will.

Do Kate Garraway and Derek Draper have children?

Kate Garraway and Derek Draper have two children together.

Darcey Mary was born on March 10 2006.

William ‘Billy’ was born on July 28 2009.

