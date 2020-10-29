Bobby Ball, the beloved comedian, has died at the age of 76 after testing positive for coronavirus.

The star was a staple of Saturday night television throughout the 1980s with his partner Tommy Cannon.

He leaves behind two sons and second wife Yvonne, who has paid touching tribute.

Who is Bobby Ball?

Bobby rose to fame as one half of comedy duo Cannon and Ball.

Throughout his long career he starred in Last of the Summer Wine, Heartbeat and, most recently, Not Going Out alongside Lee Mack.

In 2005 he headed to the jungle to star in I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! finishing in sixth place.

A statement from his agent Phil Dale said: “It is with great personal sadness that on behalf of Yvonne Ball, and the family, and Tommy Cannon, I announce that Bobby Ball passed away at Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 28th October 2020 approximately 21:30.

“Bobby had been taken to the hospital for tests as he started with breathing problems. At first it was thought to be a chest infection but a test proved positive for Covid-19.

“His wife Yvonne said the hospital and staff could not have been more wonderful, as they were outstanding in their care of duty and they did everything possible for him and she cannot praise them enough.

Bobby Ball has died aged 76 (Credit: Splash News)

When did Bobby meet Tommy Cannon?

The pair began performing together in comedy clubs as early as the 1970s.

Their TV career began with variety shows but they finally landed their own ITV series on July 28, 1979.

It was hugely popular and ran for 12 years on Saturday night prime-time with an audience of 20 million viewers.

Fans loved their comedy style, which featured skits about social and political issues of the day.

Is Tommy Cannon still alive?

Tommy is still alive and really from the tragic news.

He said following his partner’s death: “Rock on, my good friend, I can’t believe this, I’m devastated.”

Who is Bobby’s wife?

The funny man has been married to Yvonne Nugent since 1971.

The couple met when Bobby was performing with Cannon at a club in Norton, County Durham.

He recalls: “We were playing there … she came downstairs in a little mini skirt, looked at me and Tommy, shook her head and walked away. I thought, ‘I’d spend my life with her.'”

Yvonne shared a moving tribute to her husband, saying: “I will always miss him, he was so joyful, full of fun and mischievous.”

Bobby married his first wife Joan Lynn in 1964.

The comic has two sons from this marriage, Robert (born 1965) and Darren (born 1969).

Comedy runs in their genes as the pair now perform together under their surname ‘Harper’.

