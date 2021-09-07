Emmerdale: How many times has Bob been married and how many children does he have?

Bob Hope in Emmerdale is the hapless, funny Woolpack barman. He’s dad to Cathy and Heath – and a whole host of other kids, including daughter Dawn Woods, who died in a tragic accident.

Bob Hope is Emmerdale’s most-married character (Credit: ITV)

Bob’s been at the heart of a lot of drama including marriage, divorce, financial troubles, and adultery, since he first sauntered into Emmerdale back in 2000.

Who plays Bob Hope in Emmerdale?

Bob Hope in Emmerdale is played by Tony Audenshaw. When he joined Emmerdale in 2000 as Bob, it wasn’t the first time he’d been in the Dales.

Back in 1996, he played Frank Tate’s security guard Acky, who hit Betty Eagleton over the head with a stick!

Tony Audenshaw is a keen runner (Credit: This Morning/ITV)

Tony is a keen runner and has completed more marathons than most of us have had hot dinners. He holds the world record for the fastest time in a marathon by a runner dressed like a baby!

And in 2018, his two worlds collided when he ran the Brighton marathon and was heckled by supporters who weren’t impressed by Bob having an affair with Laurel Thomas on screen in Emmerdale.

Bob Hope’s arrival in Emmerdale

Bob Hope rocked up in Emmerdale selling tights for the company Naughty Nylons.

Bob and Viv got married twice (Credit: ITV)

He hit it off with Viv Windsor and decided to settle in Emmerdale. The pair tied the knot a year later.

By the time he came to Emmerdale, Bob had already been married and divorced four times and had five children,

Bob’s wives and kids

Bob is Emmerdale’s most-married character. He’s been married and divorced seven times to five different women.

He married his first wife, Jean, twice and they had two children – Dawn, who died in Emmerdale, and Jamie.

Gemma Atkinson played Carly Hope (Credit: ITV/REX/Shutterstock)

His second wife, Barbara, is mum to Josh and Carly, while Bob’s shortlived fourth Las Vegas marriage to his third wife Vonda Lockhart resulted in the birth of Bob’s daughter Roxy.

Bob married Viv – mum to Cathy and Heath – twice too. And his most recent marriage was to Brenda Walker.

Bob’s affairs

Love-rat Bob Hope in Emmerdale isn’t just a fan of walking down the aisle, he’s also done a fair amount of cheating in his time!

He had a drunken one-night stand with Brenda’s daughter Gennie – urgh.

And he and Laurel Thomas had a controversial romance when Bob was preparing to tie the knot with Brenda Walker.

Bob and Laurel had a steamy affair

Bob’s now happily loved up with Wendy Posner. But with her ex-husband Russ having arrived on the scene to cause trouble, could their romance be over already?

