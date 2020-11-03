Who is Bianca Butti, Amber Heard’s partner and filmmaker?

Amber Heard has been locked in a bitter court battle with her ex-husband Johnny Depp.

However, throughout the dramatic libel case, the actress has been supported by girlfriend Bianca Butti.

So, who is Amber Heard’s partner and how long have they been together?

Here’s everything we know about the pair’s relationship.

Who is Bianca Butti?

Bianca is a talented cinematographer who has worked in the film industry for over 10 years.

A jack of all trades, she has gained experience as a writer, designer, actress, art director and more.

Some of her credits include Hank and Asha (2013), 6 Souls (2010) and The Proprietor (2013).

She even worked on reality show Love and Hip Hop: Atlanta and teamed up with Bella Thorne for dystopian film The Uncanny.

Butti is four years older than Amber Heard at 38.

Bianca is currently battling breast cancer

The filmmaker has received two cancer diagnoses, most recently in March 2019.

Bianca is very open about her struggles on social media, updating her followers on her treatments.

Speaking on Instagram the star shared: “Boob is on the mend! It’s been a week since the cryoablation and she’s recovering nicely!”

This journey continues to bring me to new places with trust in myself and the world around me. I am deeply grateful to be here

How long has she been with Amber Heard?

Bianca and Amber Heard have been dating since the start of 2020 and were first spotted kissing in Palm Springs.

They went public a few weeks later, during the Women’s March in Los Angeles.

It also seems the pair isolated together during the coronavirus pandemic and have been snapped dog-walking around LA.

Bianca has been supporting Amber at the High Court in London, during the gruelling trial with Johnny Depp.

Amber accused her ex-husband of physically abusing her, under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

In July 7 2020, Johnny began a libel trial against News Group Newspapers, the publisher of The Sun.

However, despite positive testimonials from Johnny’s ex-girlfriends he lost his libel action in the London courts.

