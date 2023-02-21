Who is Alison Hammond’s ‘fiancé’? All on the man who makes her ‘heart sing’

Alison Hammond has reportedly got engaged to fiancé Ben Hawkins after almost two years of dating.

Ben’s father told the MailOnline that the pair had proposed to each other.

It sounds like Alison and her beau are making big plans for the future.

But who is her landscape gardener boyfriend?

Here’s everything we know about Alison Hammond‘s fiancé Ben Hawkins…

How long has Alison Hammond been with ‘fiancé’ ben?

While Ben’s father confirmed that he didn’t think any rings had been exchanged yet, he believed that Alison and Ben had “proposed to each other.”

In May of last year, Dermot O’Leary accidentally revealed Alison was “off the market”.

This Morning star Alison then appeared on Lorraine to confirm that she had a new romance in her life.

She said: “All I can say is he makes my heart sing, he enriches my life in ways I’ve never had before.”

She also appeared on The Lateish Show with Mo Gilligan and gave more details about their romance.

Alison shared: “I’ve been with him for a year and a half, he’s a lovely man and he absolutely worships me.”

Everything there is to know about Ben Hawkins…

According to The Sun, Ben lives with his parents at their Worcestershire home, where he was recently spotted with Alison.

The pair reportedly hit off after Alison hired landscape gardener Ben to work on her Midlands home.

Alison opened up to Grace Keeling on the Saving Grace podcast and admitted it was love at first sight for her.

But she confessed: “I don’t think it was love at first sight on their front.”

Ben was full of bravado and quite brash. He’s in a far happier place now

The Sun claimed that Ben had a difficult past which involved drugs but he is a “changed man” now.

The publication also claimed he had been jailed on separate occasions for driving under the influence of cocaine and dealing cannabis.

A source claimed: “Ben was full of bravado and quite brash. He’s in a far happier place now.”

Little is known about Ben, and the pair appear to be keeping their happy relationship private.

Alison Hammond fiancé: Who has she dated in the past?

Alison was most recently seriously linked to former fiancé Jamie Savage.

The pair met reportedly met on a dating site in 2014 and were engaged. But the pair sadly split in 2017.

Alison said at the time: “We split up. It’s the worst news ever. I don’t think I want anyone else now.”

Alison appeared on Celebs Go Dating where she met aspiring actor and audio-visual technician Ben Kusi.

While the pair had a lot of chemistry on the show, romance reportedly did not blossom.

Alison was previously married to ex-husband Noureddine Boufaied.

The pair share 17-year-old son Aiden together, who was born in 2005.

Noureddine reportedly works as a cab driver in Manchester, and it is known why the pair split.

