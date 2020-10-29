The Harry Potter films remain some of the most-loved of our time, with dedicated Potterheads wanting to relive the magic of Hogwarts over and over again.

Based off J.K Rowling’s books of the same name, the eight films star Daniel Radcliffe as Harry Potter, Rupert Grint as Ron Weasley and Emma Watson as Hermione Granger.

The Hogwarts students face a number of challenges as they become accustomed to the world of witchcraft and wizardry.

Here’s everything you need to know about where you can watch the Harry Potter film series…

Harry Potter and Voldermort face-off (Credit: Warner Bros.)

Is Harry Potter on Netflix?

Harry Potter is not on Netflix in the UK. Unfortunately for fans, it isn’t looking like it will be coming to the streaming platform anytime soon.

The franchise is owned and distributed by Warner Bros. According to New on Netflix, the licensing agreement between Warner Bros. and Sky/Now TV in the United Kingdom has been renewed for a further five years. This means that it is unlikely to appear on Netflix in the near future.

However, international Netflix users are in luck. If you live in another region and are wanting to rewatch all eight movies, you can do.

Every Harry Potter film from Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone to Deathly Hallows Part 1 and 2 are available if you live in Portugal or Spain.

Later films in the series, starting at 2007’s Harry Potter and the Order of the Pheonix, are available on Netflix in Canada, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico.

Read more: Line Of Duty taken off Netflix: Where and how to watch it now!

Where can I watch Harry Potter online in the UK?

The good news for UK fans of Harry Potter is that the films are available to stream and you can watch them right now.

NOW TV has every film so fans can live out the adventures of Harry, Ron, Hermione and the gang once again. With the NOW TV Cinema Pass, get ready to don your cape and grab your wand for a Harry Potter movie marathon.

Right now you can sign up for a free seven day trial to NOW TV. Afterwards, it’s £11.99 per month – but you’ve got to be quick – the Harry Potter movies are only streaming on NOW TV until February 27, 2021.

Harry Potter is also regularly shown on ITV and is usually available to view during the lead up to Christmas. After all, the Christmas scenes are some of the most magical moments in the films.

Read more: Harry Potter author J. K. Rowling offers advice on relieving symptoms after beating COVID-19

Christmas in the Hogwarts Great Hall (Credit: Warner Bros.)

The order of the Harry Potter movies

Are you new to the world of Harry Potter but you don’t know where to start? You’re going to want to make sure you know which order to watch the films in. The films began with the Philosopher’s Stone in 2001 and ended with Deathly Hallows Part 2 in 2011. Spanning across ten years, the Harry Potter films are in the following order:

2001- Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone

2002- Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets

2004- Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban

2005- Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire

2007- Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix

2009- Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince

2010- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1

2011- Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2

Who is the cast of Harry Potter and what are they up to now?

Daniel Radcliffe stars as Harry Potter. It has been almost ten years since we first saw him on-screen aged 11. Now 31, the actor can be seen most recently in the American comedy TV series Miracle Workers.

Rupert Grint plays Ron Weasley, one of Harry’s best friends. The actor, 32, recently welcomed his first child with actress Georgia Groome, 28, who have been together since 2011.

Although we don’t currently know their daughter’s name, fans of Harry Potter are hoping that the couple will pay homage to the film series by naming her Ginny after Ginny Weasley, Ron’s younger sister.

Hermione Granger is played by Emma Watson. Emma Watson, 30, has been very busy since Deathly Hallows Part 2 finished filming in 2011.

In 2014 she became a UN ambassador and launched the HeForShe campaign for gender quality. More recently, Emma Watson returned to the Hollywood limelight and starred in Greta Gerwig’s Academy Award-nominated 2019 adaptation of Little Women.

Read more: Who is Jessie Cave? Harry Potter star gives birth to third child

Sign up to your free 7-day NOW TV Cinema Pass and watch the Harry Potter films.

Are you a fan of the Harry Potter films? Which house are you in? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.