Amanda Holden is noticeably absent from her Heart Radio gig this week with her co-host Jamie Theakston after criticism over her Cornwall trip.

So where is she? And is it because of her trip?

Read on to get the answers…

Why isn’t Amanda Holden on the radio?

Amanda isn’t on the radio this week because she is spending half-term with her husband and two daughters.

This is part of an already planned break, and is not as a result of her ‘rule breaking’ trip to Cornwall over the weekend.

However, this means Amanda won’t have to immediately address the issue live on air.

Amanda is days away from celebrating her 50th birthday (Credit: SplashNews)

So far she has not mentioned the matter on social media either.

The Mirror confirmed that she will not be on Heart Radio this week.

Instead host Lucy Horobin will take Amanda’s place for the remainder of the week.

Meanwhile, Jamie Theakston will carry on as usual with his hosting duties.

What happened in Cornwall?

Amanda was reportedly spotted visiting her parents over the weekend in Cornwall.

This is over 200 miles from her Surrey family home.

Was Amanda in the wrong to travel? (Credit: ITV)

Angry locals apparently reported her to the police.

But according to The Sun, Amanda has avoided paying a fine.

A source told the tabloid: “Officers turned up at her parents’ this afternoon to ask about the visit.

“As they left they said this would be the end of the matter.”

Has Amanda broken her silence yet?

Meanwhile, Amanda’s representative said that she drove down south after receiving a ‘distressing’ phone call from her father.

The rep said: “Amanda is aware that all families are going through difficulty during these turbulent times but received a distressing telephone call from her elderly father on Friday afternoon.

The star is taking a week off from her radio hosting duties (Credit: SplashNews)

“On balance Amanda felt the round-trip to Cornwall was necessary to contain the matter at her family home.

“The very personal situation has now been aided and Amanda is back in London.”

They added: “Amanda did not act on a whim and has adhered to COVID rules every step of the way in all three lockdowns.

“Amanda is aware of the travel rules and is devastated she had to break them on this one occasion.

“Her parents are vaccinated and with Amanda testing for COVID weekly (and is negative), she felt she was not putting her parents at risk.

“She did not come in contact with any member of the public.”

English residents can only travel out of their local area if an emergency.

In fact, if the rules are broken, residents risk a fine of up to £200.

As of now, only essential, local travel is permitted.

