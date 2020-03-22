When will Sunday Brunch be back? Coronavirus forces Tim Lovejoy and Simon Rimmer off Channel 4

Channel 4's Sunday Brunch has been cancelled by bosses as they seek to protect presenters Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy in the coronavirus pandemic, and it's not yet known when it will be back.

It is off screens today (March 22) and though it will be back at some point, C4 bosses could not say when that would be.

They want to keep presenters and crew safe, at a time when government guidelines recommend social distancing and self isolation where possible.

Read more: Simon Rimmer plays tribute to Sunday Brunch colleague leaving after six years

Simon Rimmer and Tim Lovejoy are presenters on Sunday Brunch (Credit: Channel 4)

Several TV shows will no longer be on screens thanks to the coronavirus pandemic.

Last week, BBC revealed it is stopping filming on many of its soaps, including EastEnders, and shows including Line of Duty which were in the pipeline are now on hold.

Others, including Saturday Night Takeaway, have had to adapt by prerecording or axing studio audiences to comply with guidelines.

The format of the programme usually featured celebrity guests who sat around a table close together, meaning it could not continue to go out in the same way and keep guests safe.

Guests sat close together on Sunday Brunch (Credit: Channel 4)

The show was set to go out today at 9.30am as usual, but just before a tweet went out from the official account.

It said: "We are sad to say that Sunday Brunch will not be on this morning as planned. We put the health and safety of our team above all else and cannot at this time record the show without risk to our presenters and crew.

"We very much hope to be back live on Sundays soon."

We are sad to say that Sunday Brunch will not be on this morning as billed. We put the health and safety of our team above all else and cannot at this time record the show without risk to our presenters and crew. We very much hope to be back live on Sundays soon. — Sunday Brunch (@SundayBrunchC4) March 22, 2020

Sunday Brunch is in its ninth series (Credit: Channel 4)

They will be missed - but we hope everyone involved stays safe and look forward to seeing them back on our screens once the coronavirus pandemic is over.

What did you think of this story? Did Channel 4 bosses make the right decision? Go to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyfix and let us know your thoughts.