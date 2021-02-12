Everyone in the UK is wondering when will lockdown end? But reports suggest social distancing measures and mask-wearing could last until “at least the autumn”.

With a push to end lockdown, scientists have warned that any lifting of restrictions must come when only 10,000 per day are testing positive for COVID.

With numbers still running around 15,000 per day, a sharp decrease must take place.

But even if that number is achieved, the government advisers say that some restrictions should stay in place to push numbers down even more.

The Prime Minister is said to be thinking about ways to lift lockdown (Credit: ITV)

PM contemplating when will lockdown end

The Daily Mail reports that the Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, is considering options and planning a roadmap out of lockdown.

The thinking is that social distancing will need to be in place for a long time to come.

With Mr Johnson and the government keen to open things up in the wake of a successful vaccination program, there’s also an acknowledgement that a balance must be reached.

When will we see busy streets again? (Credit: Pexels)

Pubs will have to remain COVID-secure after the lockdown ends

The source continued: “It has repercussions for the scale of any reopening. Restaurants, pubs and offices will all need to be Covid-secure.

“The more restrictions we have in place like social distancing rules the more we can do in terms of easing.”

Meanwhile, Professor Neil Ferguson had previously said easing restrictions would be a “gradual process” until the autumn.

The vaccination roll-out has been a success (Credit: Pexels)

How might lockdown end?

The threat of new, mutant strains of the virus has caused intense debate among MPs and scientists on when to lift restrictions.

Last week, reports claimed that ministers and scientists suggested that “all over 50s should be vaccinated” before lockdown is ended.

Currently, over 13.5million Brits have had their shots.

But to vaccinate all over 50s and those in clinically-vulnerable groups, up to 32million people would have to be vaccinated.

