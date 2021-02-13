When will lockdown end is the question on everyone’s lips.

But reports now claim Prime Minister Boris Johnson has “revealed a three-stage roadmap” to ease the country’s route out of lockdown.

With the R number coming down, the government set to meet its target of 15million vaccinations by February 15 and falling infection and mortality rates, the pressure is on to reopen society.

Now the reports suggest that schools will be the first thing to open on March 8.

Schools could be the first things to open after lockdown (Credit: Pexels)

When will lockdown end? Soon if reports are to be believed!

The i paper reports that non-essential shops could be the next to open by the end of March.

We may well be enjoying a pint in the pub by Easter.

And then, if infection rates are stable and there is no real rise in the R number by April 2, hospitality businesses “including hotels, restaurants and pubs” could also open “from the Easter weekend”.

Read more: When will lockdown end? Social distancing ‘could last until the autumn’

A government source told the newspaper: “My understanding is the Prime Minister is encouraged by a slew of data [showing] the positive impact the current lockdown has had.”

Could pubs be open soon? (Credit: Pexels)

Enjoying a pint in a pub by Easter?

The official continued: “By March, there’s also a good chance that almost, if not all, over-50s and younger vulnerable groups would have been given at least their first dose of a vaccine.

“We may well be enjoying a pint in the pub by Easter if the data continues to improve in the coming weeks.”

However, the official said that while staycations will be encouraged, holidaying abroad is likely to stay on hold.

Sporting events could also be open for business (Credit: YouTube)

Sporting events to follow?

The claims come after The Sun reported that pubs and restaurants could be set to serve customers outdoors from April.

“We will hopefully be sipping pints in the spring sunshine sooner rather than later,” a source said.

Read more: Pubs ‘to reopen in May as 10pm curfew will be scrapped’

The newspaper also claims that sports fans could attend tournaments and events in the summer.

However, sports goers could “receive a COVID test” with their tickets.