Everyone in the UK is wondering when will lockdown end but a new warning has been issued by scientists.

It’s currently expected that rules throughout the country will slowly be relaxed as more people get the vaccine.

As a result, MPs have shared their determination to ease some restrictions before summer.

However, some scientists are warning that this would be a bad decision.

Lockdown end: UK scientists have a stark warning for Boris Johnson

Even with the vaccine rollout, scientists are warning some 130,000 could be set to die of Covid over the next year and a half.

The findings, released by Sage according to The Sun, suggest there may be up to 750 deaths a day in England by November this year.

Scientists believe some 20,000 people will still be in hospital fighting the virus.

A total of 3,911,573 have now tested positive for the bug in the UK since the start of the pandemic.

At least 111,264 have lost their lives.

Researchers at Warwick University warned care must be taken over the coming months.

They said: “We see that even with the highest possible uptake and fastest vaccination programme, full relaxation by the time schools return in September would still result in significant further disease.”

Matt Hancock expands mass COVID testing

Speaking in the Commons earlier this week (February 2), Health Secretary Matt Hancock outlined his coronavirus testing expansion plan.

There had already been eight places identified as potential hotspots of the new variant.

As a result, residents of Woking in Surrey and Walsall in the West Midlands will be offered tests.

Those in Maidstone in Kent and Tottenham, Hanwell and Mitcham in London will also be able to get tested.

In the east, those living in Broxbourne will be offered tests. Meanwhile, in the north west, it’ll affect those living in Southport.

Parts of Bristol and Liverpool have now also been identified.

Those who live in any of the 10 areas must stay at home unless it’s “absolutely essential” to leave.

Mr Hancock said: “Working with local authorities, we’re going door to door to test everyone in those areas.

“Mobile testing units will be deployed offering PCR tests to people who have to leave their home for work or other essential reasons.”

“In those areas where this variant has been found we’re putting in extra testing and sequencing every positive test,” he added.

