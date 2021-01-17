When will lockdown end is the question on everyone’s lips right now – and it seems government minister Dominic Raab has some answers.

Appearing on Sky News earlier today (January 17), he appeared to suggest we’d be out of lockdown in March.

However, it won’t all happen at once – and the tiered system will return, he said.

Dominic Raab has hinted at when lockdown will end (Credit: YouTube)

When will lockdown end? What did Raab say?

The foreign minister revealed that measures won’t be eased all at once.

Instead, they will be “phased out” in individual regions.

The news comes after the cabinet agreed a deal to follow a three-point plan to lift lockdown by early spring.

Raab admitted the government hopes to be in a position to discuss lifting restrictions by March.

He said: “Of course what we want to do is get out of this national lockdown.

“We won’t do it all in one big bang. We will end up phasing through the tiered approach.”

England is currently on its third full lockdown (Credit: Pexels)

Clearly doing the rounds, he also spoke to Andrew Marr about the transition out of lockdown.

He told the BBC reporter: “When we get to early spring if we’ve succeeded, we can start to think about the phased transition out of the national lockdown.”

But what does he mean by “if we’ve succeeded”?

Well, for measures to ease, an area’s death rate must fall.

The number of hospital admissions must also drop and people in the 50 to 70-year-old age range must have started to be vaccinated.

Raab was doing the rounds on TV earlier today (Credit: Splash News)

SAGE have fears about easing lockdown

However, scientists at SAGE have warned that easing lockdown restrictions too soon would be a “disaster”.

Next week, it’s thought ministers will meet to discuss drawing up a timetable to get the country out of lockdown.

It’s thought they will act on new data that is set to show for the first time just how the latest lockdown is working so far.

