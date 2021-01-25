Boris Johnson said that some lockdown restrictions could be lifted in February
News

When will lockdown end? Boris Johnson says some restrictions could be lifted soon

Some encouraging news about lockdown

By Paul Hirons

When will lockdown end is the question on everyone’s lips, and now Prime Minister Boris Johnson has revealed some restrictions could be lifted in three weeks.

Mr Johnson was out and about this morning and gave encouragement to millions who have endured lockdown since Christmas.

The Prime Minister had some encouraging news (Credit: Simon Bridger / SplashNews.com)

Mr Johnson reveals when lockdown will end

The Prime Minister told reporters that he was “looking at the potential of relaxing some measures” by mid-February.

He said: “I do think now this massive achievement has been made of rolling out this vaccination programme.

“I think people want to see us making sure we don’t throw that away by having a premature relaxation and then another big surge of infection.”

Read more: Brits say Government plan to give everyone with COVID £500 is ‘incentivising people to catch it’

Mr Johnson’s comments come after infection rates fell by 22.3 per cent in the last seven days.

Currently, over 6,300,000 people have received their first dose of the vaccine.

Boris Johnson refused to say when schools would be open again after lockdown
Mr Johnson could not give an answer for schools (Credit: Pexels)

What did he say about schools?

However, Mr Johnson stopped short of giving a date for when kids could go back to school amid reports that some Conservative MPs are demanding an exit plan.

“Schools obviously will be a priority,” he said, “but I don’t think anybody would want to see the restrictions lifted so quickly while the rate of infection is still very high so as to lead to another great spread of infection.”

“I understand why people want to get a timetable from me today, what I can tell you is we’ll tell you, tell parents, tell teachers as much as we can as soon as we can,” he added.

Boris Johnson refuses to guarantee schools will be open by the summer
Mr Johnson gave a press conference last week (Credit: YouTube)

New strain “more deadly”

Last week, Mr Johnson held a sombre press conference where he addressed the nation.

In it, he revealed that the new strain of coronavirus “may be” more “deadly” than first thought.

Read more: Michelle Keegan looks ‘unreal’ as she flaunts her bikini body amid national lockdown

“In addition to spreading more quickly, there is some evidence that the new variant may be associated with a higher degree of mortality,” he told the nation.

He added: “So it’s more important than ever that we all remain vigilant in following the rules.”

