A minute silence will be held today to mark one year since the Covid lockdown across the UK.

On March 23, 2020, Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown to stop the spread of coronavirus, urging people to “stay at home”.

However, since then, the UK’s death toll has hit over 126,000 deaths.

Now, end-of-life charity Marie Curie has organised a National Day of Reflection.

On 23 March, we're inviting you to take a minute to reflect and a moment to connect as part of a National #DayOfReflection. Join the minute's silence at 12 noon one month from now to show your support for the millions of people who've been bereaved

When is the minute silence today and why is it taking place?

On Tuesday, March 23, a minute’s silence will take place in memory of those who have died.

In addition, at 8pm, you can stand on your doorsteps with phones, candles and torches to signify a “beacon of remembrance”.

Mr Johnson said he’ll observe the minute’s silence privately and the Houses of Parliament will mark it too.

One year ago, Boris Johnson announced a national lockdown (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

What has Boris Johnson said?

The PM said: “The last 12 months has taken a huge toll on us all, and I offer my sincere condolences to those who have lost loved ones.

“Today, the anniversary of the first lockdown, is an opportunity to reflect on the past year – one of the most difficult in our country’s history.

“We should also remember the great spirit shown by our nation over this past year.

“We have all played our part, whether it’s working on the front line as a nurse or carer, working on vaccine development and supply…

“…helping to get that jab into arms, home schooling your children, or just by staying at home to prevent the spread of the virus.

“It’s because of every person in this country that lives have been saved, our NHS was protected…

“…and we have started on our cautious road to easing restrictions once and for all.”

Brits encouraged to stand on their doorsteps with phones, candles and torches to signify a “beacon of remembrance” (Credit: Pixabay)

Meanwhile, the Marie Curie website says: “Together, we’ll honour loved ones who have died and reflect on the challenges we have overcome.

“This annual day will give us all time to pause and think about this unprecedented loss we’re facing.

“And support each other through grief in the years to come.”

How else will the National Day of Reflection 2021 be marked?

Many landmarks and buildings, including universities and stadiums, will illuminate in yellow at 8pm.

In addition, the Houses of Parliament will silence at midday.

Meanwhile, many churches will ring their bells shortly after midday to mark the end of the silence.

